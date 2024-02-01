ABB: targets sales growth of around 5% in 2024

Revenues amounted to $8,245 million, up 5% in Q4 2023 (6% comparable). They were underpinned both by higher volumes and by the contribution of previously implemented price increases," says the Group.



Gross margin improved by 50 basis points to 34.5%, helping to improve operating EBITA margin by 150 basis points to 16.3%.



Operating EBITA was $1,333 million, and basic EPS was $0.50, down -18%.



Orders for the year came to $33.8 billion, -1% (+3% on a comparable basis). Sales were $32.2 billion, up +9% (+14% on a comparable basis).



Operating EBITA was $5,427 million, with a margin of 16.9%. Basic EPS was $2.02, up +55%.



' For 2024 as a whole, we expect positive comparable sales growth of around 5% and a slight improvement in the operating EBITA margin from the 2023 level of 16.9%' says the group.



