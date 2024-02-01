ABB: targets sales growth of around 5% in 2024
Gross margin improved by 50 basis points to 34.5%, helping to improve operating EBITA margin by 150 basis points to 16.3%.
Operating EBITA was $1,333 million, and basic EPS was $0.50, down -18%.
Orders for the year came to $33.8 billion, -1% (+3% on a comparable basis). Sales were $32.2 billion, up +9% (+14% on a comparable basis).
Operating EBITA was $5,427 million, with a margin of 16.9%. Basic EPS was $2.02, up +55%.
' For 2024 as a whole, we expect positive comparable sales growth of around 5% and a slight improvement in the operating EBITA margin from the 2023 level of 16.9%' says the group.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction