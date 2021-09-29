Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ABB Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB : technology to improve quality and lower production costs for Tata Steel plant in India

09/29/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABB technology to improve quality and lower production costs for Tata Steel plant in India Press release | Bangalore, India | 2021-09-29

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABB LTD
04:12aABB : technology to improve quality and lower production costs for Tata Steel plant in Ind..
PU
09/28ABB : China's PERIC Collaborate on Efficient Hydrogen Generation Technology
MT
09/28ABB : launches industry-first medium voltage UPS that delivers 98 percent efficiency¹
PU
09/28ABB : Invests In US-Based E-Mobility Startup GO TO-U
MT
09/28ABB : invests in e-mobility startup GO TO-U
PU
09/27ABB : and PERIC join forces to develop the future of efficient hydrogen generation technol..
PU
09/27ABB : Gold Fields orders ABB integrated power and automation system for Chilean project
PU
09/23ABB SHARE BUYBACKS :  September 16, 2021 - September 22, 2021
AQ
09/22ABB : Technology Powers World's First Textile Recycling Plant By Sweden's Renewcell
MT
09/22ABB : helps make fashion industry more sustainable with innovative technology
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABB LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 442 M - -
Net income 2021 2 575 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 67 495 M 67 602 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 106 370
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 33,65 $
Average target price 36,69 $
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD26.55%67 602
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.84%11 210
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.4.73%9 120
ABB INDIA LIMITED48.83%5 149
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-12.67%4 130
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-35.17%3 225