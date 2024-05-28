ABB announces that it has been awarded a three-year contract by the City of Cape Town (South Africa) to progressively modernize its medium-voltage (MV) switching equipment.

The project follows a successful first phase in 2020, when more than 400 oil circuit breakers and over 100 SF6-insulated circuit breakers were replaced with new-generation ABB VD4 vacuum circuit breakers.

In this new contract, additional 12 kV VD4 circuit breakers and auxiliary equipment will be installed to replace the old LMX installations, enabling short-circuit faults to be quickly eliminated and minimizing the risk of outages, which are particularly important during planned load shedding.

