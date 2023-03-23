Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ABB Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:30:27 2023-03-23 pm EDT
30.76 CHF   -0.49%
01:03pABB to Repurchase Shares for Up to $1 Billion in Fresh Buyback
DJ
12:53pABB Plans New $1 Billion Share Repurchase
MT
08:02aABB shareholders approve all proposals at 2023 Annual General Meeting
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB to Repurchase Shares for Up to $1 Billion in Fresh Buyback

03/23/2023 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joshua Kirby


ABB Ltd. said Thursday that it will buy back shares of up to $1 billion, having completed a previous buyback program launched last year.

The buyback will be launched next month and should run until next year's annual shareholders' meeting, the Swiss technology firm said. The move follows the completion of a share repurchase of around $2 billion over the past year, the company said.

The program is consistent with ABB's capital-allocation principles, it added.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 1302ET

All news about ABB LTD
01:03pABB to Repurchase Shares for Up to $1 Billion in Fresh Buyback
DJ
12:53pABB Plans New $1 Billion Share Repurchase
MT
08:02aABB shareholders approve all proposals at 2023 Annual General Meeting
EQ
05:00aTranscript : ABB Ltd - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
03/21ABB reports participation in Dividend Access Facility 2023
AQ
03/21ABB LTD : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/16ADRs End Higher; ABB, Barclays Trade Actively
DJ
03/16ABB to Invest $20 Million to Boost Output at Robotics Factory in Michigan
MT
03/16ABB Initiates $20 Million Expansion of US Robotics Facility
MT
03/16ABB invests in US robot factory as reshoring trend hots up
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABB LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 846 M - -
Net income 2023 3 007 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 62 344 M 62 344 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
EV / Sales 2024 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 105 100
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 33,46 $
Average target price 34,86 $
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD10.16%62 344
SIEMENS LIMITED17.02%14 256
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED13.64%9 168
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-5.16%9 072
ABB INDIA LIMITED23.40%8 492
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD.7.21%8 088
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer