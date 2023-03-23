ABB to Repurchase Shares for Up to $1 Billion in Fresh Buyback

By Joshua Kirby

ABB Ltd. said Thursday that it will buy back shares of up to $1 billion, having completed a previous buyback program launched last year.

The buyback will be launched next month and should run until next year's annual shareholders' meeting, the Swiss technology firm said. The move follows the completion of a share repurchase of around $2 billion over the past year, the company said.

The program is consistent with ABB's capital-allocation principles, it added.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 1302ET