Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ABB Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:57:50 2023-01-20 am EST
30.86 CHF   +0.57%
03:07aABB to Sell Power-Conversion Unit for More Than $500 Million in Final Divestment
DJ
02:59aABB sells its power conversion division for $505 million
RE
02:52aABB Selling Power Conversion Arm to AcBel Polytech for $505 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB to Sell Power-Conversion Unit for More Than $500 Million in Final Divestment

01/20/2023 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joshua Kirby


ABB Ltd. said Friday that it will sell its power-conversion division to Taiwan's AcBel Polytech Inc. for $505 million, bringing to an end a divestment program set out at the end of 2020.

The business, based in Texas, was acquired in 2018 and isn't core to ABB, the Zurich-based industrial group said. Last year the power-conversion division made revenue of around $440 million and operating earnings of around $50 million, ABB said.

The sale to power-management company AcBel Polytech for $505 million in cash should be completed in the second half of the year, subject to regulatory approvals, ABB said.

The deal completes a divestment program that has included the sale of ABB's mechanical-power transmission business Dodge and the spinoff of turbocharger business Accelleron.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 0306ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 0.49% 30.85 Delayed Quote.9.34%
ACBEL POLYTECH INC. 1.72% 29.65 End-of-day quote.-0.67%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.14% 547.775 Real-time Quote.9.04%
All news about ABB LTD
03:07aABB to Sell Power-Conversion Unit for More Than $500 Million in Final Divestment
DJ
02:59aABB sells its power conversion division for $505 million
RE
02:52aABB Selling Power Conversion Arm to AcBel Polytech for $505 Million
MT
01/19ABB LTD : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/19Abb Share Buybacks : January 12, 2023 - January 18, 2023
AQ
01/19ABB aims for 5-10 small-to-medium acquisitions a year - chairman
RE
01/18ABB Opens New Regional Operations Center In Mexico
MT
01/18ABB To Target Up To 10 Deals Annually To Grow Organic Business
MT
01/17Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
01/17Redburn Upgrades ABB to Buy From Sell
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABB LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 325 M - -
Net income 2022 2 215 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 486 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 62 455 M 62 455 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 106 380
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 33,46 $
Average target price 33,23 $
Spread / Average Target -0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD9.34%62 455
SIEMENS LIMITED8.43%13 347
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.9.42%10 364
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD.4.55%8 306
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED7.39%8 213
ABB INDIA LIMITED8.78%7 606