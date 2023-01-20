ABB to Sell Power-Conversion Unit for More Than $500 Million in Final Divestment

By Joshua Kirby

ABB Ltd. said Friday that it will sell its power-conversion division to Taiwan's AcBel Polytech Inc. for $505 million, bringing to an end a divestment program set out at the end of 2020.

The business, based in Texas, was acquired in 2018 and isn't core to ABB, the Zurich-based industrial group said. Last year the power-conversion division made revenue of around $440 million and operating earnings of around $50 million, ABB said.

The sale to power-management company AcBel Polytech for $505 million in cash should be completed in the second half of the year, subject to regulatory approvals, ABB said.

The deal completes a divestment program that has included the sale of ABB's mechanical-power transmission business Dodge and the spinoff of turbocharger business Accelleron.

