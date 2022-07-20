Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  ABB Ltd
  News
  Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-20 am EDT
27.32 CHF   +0.74%
ABB to Spin Off, List Accelleron Turbocharging Business
DJ
ABB to Spin Off, List Turbocharging Business on SIX Swiss Exchange
MT
ABB to Spin Off, List Turbocharging Business on SIX Swiss Exchange
MT
ABB to Spin Off, List Accelleron Turbocharging Business

07/20/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
By Joshua Kirby


ABB Ltd. will spin off and separately list its turbocharging division Accelleron as the industrial group looks to focus on its core business, it said Wednesday.

The listing on the Swiss stock exchange of the business, formerly known as ABB Turbocharging, is planned for Oct. 3, and is subject to approval by ABB shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to be held in September, the company said.

The spinoff will allow ABB shareholders to realize the full value of Accelleron, while the remaining company can focus on its core business and the trends of electrification and automation, the Zurich-based company said. With the spinoff, ABB shareholders will receive one Accelleron share for every 20 ABB shares held.

Accelleron produces turbochargers and large turbocharging components for engines, which enhance propulsion and increase fuel efficiency while reducing emissions, ABB said. The business made revenue of $756 million in 2021, with an operating margin of 25%, the company said.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1201ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 804 M - -
Net income 2022 2 611 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 53 029 M 53 029 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 104 720
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 28,01 $
Average target price 33,28 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD-22.29%53 029
SIEMENS LIMITED13.70%11 969
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-13.45%9 118
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-18.94%8 332
ABB INDIA LIMITED15.94%6 874
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED3.96%3 863