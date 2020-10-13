Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ABB : to Supply Bi-Directional Charging Stations to EV Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 04:41am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

ABB Ltd. said Tuesday that it will supply its bi-directional charging technology in a project that includes the possibility for electric vehicles to return surplus power to the grid.

The Swiss engineering company said it will supply its 11-kilowatt charging technology as part of a contract with France's DREEV, a joint venture between Electricite de France SA and Nuvve, a company that focuses on intelligent charging for electric vehicles.

Under the partnership, ABB will install its equipment in France first, then in the U.K., Italy, Belgium and Germany.

The company didn't disclose financial details of the agreement.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0440ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ABB LTD
04:41aABB : to Supply Bi-Directional Charging Stations to EV Project
DJ
04:10aABB : EVs to return power to grid with ABB intelligent charging
PU
10/12ABB : strengthens research into smart materials with new R&D facility
PU
10/08ABB : Robots Used for Coronavirus Testing in Singapore
DJ
10/08ABB : robots accelerate COVID-19 testing in Singapore
PU
10/07ABB : Södra Cell chooses ABB to supply new Quality Control System for eco-friend..
PU
10/07The Virtual Power Plant Market likely to Surge at $4099.45 Million by 2028
AQ
10/06ABB : and enCompass Solutions Group Announce a Key Partnership with ABB's LV and..
AQ
10/05ABB LTD : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/05ABB : New all-electric Niagara Falls tour ferries powered by ABB enter service
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 277 M - -
Net income 2020 5 928 M - -
Net Debt 2020 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,37x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 57 164 M 57 159 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 25,41 $
Last Close Price 26,89 $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD4.62%57 159
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-14.84%10 382
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-13.01%3 480
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION193.44%2 906
ABB INDIA LIMITED-32.44%2 506
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.14.50%2 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group