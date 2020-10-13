ABB : to Supply Bi-Directional Charging Stations to EV Project

By Pietro Lombardi



ABB Ltd. said Tuesday that it will supply its bi-directional charging technology in a project that includes the possibility for electric vehicles to return surplus power to the grid.

The Swiss engineering company said it will supply its 11-kilowatt charging technology as part of a contract with France's DREEV, a joint venture between Electricite de France SA and Nuvve, a company that focuses on intelligent charging for electric vehicles.

Under the partnership, ABB will install its equipment in France first, then in the U.K., Italy, Belgium and Germany.

The company didn't disclose financial details of the agreement.

