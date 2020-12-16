ABB to develop high power EV charging solution in partnership with AFC Energy
Press release
| Zurich, Switzerland
| 2020-12-16
ABB has today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with AFC Energy to create the next generation of high power sustainable electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for grid constrained locations
