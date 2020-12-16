Log in
ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
ABB : to develop high power EV charging solution in partnership with AFC Energy

12/16/2020 | 04:15am EST
ABB to develop high power EV charging solution in partnership with AFC Energy Press release | Zurich, Switzerland | 2020-12-16

ABB has today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with AFC Energy to create the next generation of high power sustainable electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for grid constrained locations

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 783 M - -
Net income 2020 5 509 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 55 809 M 55 762 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 84,2%
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 26,88 $
Last Close Price 27,11 $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD2.74%55 762
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-13.28%11 103
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION225.84%4 391
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-2.03%3 920
ABB INDIA LIMITED-10.19%3 323
NORDEX SE68.71%2 907
