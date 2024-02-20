ABB to equip a future recharging site in Kentucky
The site will be built with ABB E-mobility Terra 184 chargers, which are Build America, Buy America (BABA) compliant, meeting NEVI minimum technical standards.
Each charger will be able to deliver up to 180 kW of power to Circle K customers, allowing them to quickly recharge their vehicles and get back on the road
éABB E-mobility is committed to helping partners like Circle K achieve their electric vehicle charging goals by providing reliable, transparent, efficient and flexible charging solutions,' commented Chris Nordh, ABB's head of electric mobility in North America. '
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction