ABB reports that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Federal Highway Administration Administrator Shailen Bhatt have broken ground on the future Circle K NEVI EV charging site in Richmond, Kentucky, along Interstate 75.

The site will be built with ABB E-mobility Terra 184 chargers, which are Build America, Buy America (BABA) compliant, meeting NEVI minimum technical standards.

Each charger will be able to deliver up to 180 kW of power to Circle K customers, allowing them to quickly recharge their vehicles and get back on the road

éABB E-mobility is committed to helping partners like Circle K achieve their electric vehicle charging goals by providing reliable, transparent, efficient and flexible charging solutions,' commented Chris Nordh, ABB's head of electric mobility in North America. '



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.