Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ABB Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB : unveils game-changing ABB Ability™ eMine to fast-track transition to all-electric mines

09/07/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • eMine™ comprises a purposeful approach, method and integrated portfolio of electrification and digital systems designed to accelerate the decarbonization of the mining sector
  • ABB is also piloting ABB Ability™ eMine FastCharge, the world's fastest and only fully automated charging system for haul trucks, offering up to 600kW of power
  • eMine™ can reduce diesel consumption by up to 90 percent while haul trucks are on an electric trolley system

ABB today launched ABB Ability™ eMine, a portfolio of solutions that will help accelerate the move towards a zero-carbon mine. ABB also unveiled the piloting of the groundbreaking ABB Ability™ eMine FastCharge, the world's fastest and most powerful charging system, designed to interface with all makes of electric mining haul trucks.

eMine™ comprises a portfolio of electrification technologies which makes the all-electric mine possible from mine to port and is integrated with digital applications and services to monitor and optimize energy usage. It can electrify any mining equipment across hoisting, grinding, hauling and material handling. From 2022, it will include new ABB Ability™ eMine FastCharge which provides high-power electric charging for haul trucks and is currently in pilot phase. It also incorporates the ABB Ability™ eMine Trolley System which can reduce diesel consumption by up to 90 percent, significantly lowering energy costs and environmental impact.

'The global mining industry is undergoing one of the most significant and important transformations of our generation - and that is to become zero-carbon,' said Max Luedtke, Global Head of Mining at ABB. 'ABB Ability™ eMine is an exciting milestone to help convert existing mining operations from fossil fuel energy to all-electric. Mines can become even more energy efficient with vastly reduced levels of CO₂ emissions, while at the same time staying competitive and ensuring high productivity.'

eMine™ FastCharge can serve as a cornerstone of the transition to fully electrified mines across the industry. This flexible and fully automated solution is being designed for the harshest environments, can be installed anywhere and can charge any electric truck without human intervention at up to 600kW, the highest power available on today's market to minimize the downtime of mobile assets. Charging time will depend on the battery capacity onboard the haul truck and the operational profile, however in many instances a suitable state of charge could be reached within 15 minutes. With eMine™, ABB is extending its capabilities to the electrification of mining trucks and technologies for the full mining process.

eMine™ provides integral design planning and thinking to maximize the value of electrification, helping to design the hauling process in the most optimized way with electrical solutions that match mine constraints and help meet production targets. ABB helps mine operators map their journey towards an all-electric mine from phasing out diesel to embedding a new mindset and new team skills. By fully integrating electrification and digital systems from the mine to the port, eMine™ further reduces overall costs and improves mine performance while significantly lowering environmental impact.

ABB draws on 130 years of experience in the mining industry and is a pioneer in the integration of electrification, automation and digitalization in mining. eMine™ is underpinned by ABB Ability™ MineOptimize, a platform that optimizes engineering in the design of the plant or mine and facilitates the transition to the digital and CO₂-free mine of the future.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABB LTD
03:12aABB : unveils game-changing ABB Ability™ eMine to fast-track transition to..
PU
09/03ABB : Stäubli Sign Partnership for Mining Electrification Project
MT
09/02ABB : signs memorandum with Stäubli to develop solutions for the transition to a..
PU
09/02ABB SHARE BUYBACKS :  August 26, 2021 - September 1, 2021
AQ
08/31ABB : Secures Service Agreement For Mine Hoists At LKAB's Project In Sweden
MT
08/31ABB : Which kind of digital strategy is the right one for you?
PU
08/31ABB : LKAB extends ABB service agreement for hoists at Swedish mine by three yea..
PU
08/26ABB : to Plan Upgrade, Digitalization For Nordic Iron Ore's New Swedish Mine
MT
08/26ABB : provides automation and electrification planning for new mine in Sweden
PU
08/26ABB SHARE BUYBACKS :  August 19, 2021 - August 25, 2021
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABB LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 469 M - -
Net income 2021 2 580 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 75 673 M 75 581 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 106 370
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 37,72 $
Average target price 36,55 $
Spread / Average Target -3,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD39.70%75 581
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-2.52%10 531
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.37.28%8 453
ABB INDIA LIMITED52.71%5 366
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.2.35%4 842
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-23.62%3 800