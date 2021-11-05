Log in
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
Alfa Laval joins ABB's energy efficiency movement at COP26 event

11/05/2021
Alfa Laval joins ABB's energy efficiency movement at COP26 event Press release | Helsinki, Finland | 2021-11-05

ABB Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 10:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABB LTD
06:14aAlfa Laval joins ABB's energy efficiency movement at COP26 event
PU
11/04ABB SHARE BUYBACKS :  October 28, 2021 - November 3, 2021
AQ
11/03ABB energy efficient pumping solutions help Auckland tackle its worst-ever drought
PU
11/03SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION : is the worst over?
RE
11/03ABB's automation and electrification solutions to help South American barley malt house..
PU
11/03ABB LTD : Jefferies Upgrades to Neutral
MD
11/02“We have a decade now to halve emissions” – The Climate Group's Mike ..
PU
11/02Startup Italvolt signs deal with Engies's Equans in Italy battery facility plan
RE
11/02Drinking Our Own Champagne on Carbon Neutrality
PU
11/01ABB Wraps Up Nearly $3 Billion Disposal of Mechanical Power Transmission Business
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 925 M - -
Net income 2021 4 247 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 69 049 M 69 028 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 84,1%
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 34,66 $
Average target price 37,01 $
Spread / Average Target 6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD28.05%69 028
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.35.21%12 096
SIEMENS LTD46.70%11 014
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-0.42%10 940
ABB INDIA LIMITED73.57%5 980
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION5.23%5 280