Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ABB Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  16:30:04 03/02/2023 GMT
31.88 CHF   +2.57%
02:36pKey Finnish industries resolve wage disputes
RE
02/03ABB LTD : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
02/02ABB LTD : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Key Finnish industries resolve wage disputes

02/05/2023 | 02:36pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Wage disputes in the Finnish technology and chemicals industries have been resolved, ending the risk of labour strikes that were due to begin next week, employers and a workers' union said on Sunday.

Last week, more than 7,000 workers of industries that included stainless steelmaker Outokumpu went on a three-day strike which was meant to expand to more than 10,000 industrial employees of companies such as Kone, Konecranes, Metso Outotec, Neste, Orion and SSAB between Feb. 8 and 10.

The agreement is a key step in defining workers' pay rises in Finland as the tech industry has traditionally been considered a benchmark for other unions' demands.

The Finnish Industrial Union said it had agreed to a two-year wage deal which will increase wages by 7% over two years for employees, including a one-off extra payment of 400 euros this year.

The wage deal covers some 90,000 industrial employees, it said, adding a similar deal was reached for some 13,000 chemical industry employees.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 2.57% 31.88 Delayed Quote.13.61%
KONE OYJ -0.19% 51.72 Delayed Quote.7.08%
KONECRANES OYJ 1.87% 30.43 Delayed Quote.5.81%
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ 0.75% 10.795 Delayed Quote.12.31%
NESTE OYJ -0.67% 42.71 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
OUTOKUMPU OYJ -1.92% 5.11 Delayed Quote.8.01%
SSAB AB -0.40% 73.94 Delayed Quote.29.86%
All news about ABB LTD
02:36pKey Finnish industries resolve wage disputes
RE
02/03ABB LTD : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
02/02ABB LTD : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/02European Equities Move Lower Following ECB Rate Hike
MT
02/02ABB LTD : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
02/02Powell's Inflation Remark Drives Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell ..
MT
02/02ABB to Not Rush Listing of EV Charging Unit, CEO Says
MT
02/02ABB LTD : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/02European Midday Briefing: Stocks Buoyed by Fed's Tightening Slo..
DJ
02/02ABB Q4 Earnings Fall, Revenue Increases; Issues Q1 Comparable Revenue Growth Outlook
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABB LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 29 318 M - 24 241 M
Net income 2022 2 214 M - 1 831 M
Net Debt 2022 3 486 M - 2 882 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 64 369 M 64 369 M 53 221 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 105 130
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 34,51 $
Average target price 34,26 $
Spread / Average Target -0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD13.61%64 369
SIEMENS LIMITED7.12%13 107
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.8.00%10 106
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD.7.34%8 469
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED6.25%8 407
ABB INDIA LIMITED4.42%7 217