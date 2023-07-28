Content Classified as Public
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Tel: +234-1-9035700; +234 -1-9057325
eMail: enquiries@abbeymortgagebank.com Website: www.abbeymortgagebank.com TIN: 01334740-0001
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
LAGOS, NIGERIA
UNAUDITED IFRS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023
CONDENSED REPORTS
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023
CONTENTS
Page
Introduction
3
Result at a Glance
4
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
5
Statement of Financial Position
6
Statement of Changes in Equity
7
Statement of Cash Flows
8
Statement of Regulatory Risk Reserve
9
Notes to the Financial Statements
10
Statement of Value Added
39
Five-Year Financial Summary
40
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Introduction
Abbey Mortgage Bank's Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023. These financial statements contain extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with 'Internarional Financial Reporting Standards' and its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. For better understanding, certain disclosures and some prior period figures have been presented in line with the reporting periods' figures. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
RESULT AT A GLANCE
GROSS EARNINGS
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
PROFIT AFTER TAX
N3,162.94 million
N380.01 million
N323.01 million
MAJOR INCOME STATEMENT ITEMS
2023
2022
INCREASED/
June
June
(DECREASED)
N'000
N'000
%
Gross Earnings
3,162,937
2,462,999
28.42
Net Operating Income
1,271,043
1,156,597
9.90
Profit Before Tax
380,014
442,644
(14.15)
Profit After Tax
323,012
378,920
(14.75)
EarningsPer Share:
-Basic(Kobo)
6.36
6.56
(3.07)
MAJOR STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS
2023
2022
INCREASED/
June
December
(DECREASED)
N'000
N'000
%
Loans and advances to customers
10,635,570
5,159,962
106.12
Deposits from customers
33,247,018
27,627,752
20.34
Total Assets
47,689,798
39,858,233
19.65
Total Equity
8,021,425
7,698,414
4.20
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
6 Months
3 Months
6 Months
3 Months
Jun-23
Jun-23
Jun-22
Jun-22
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Interest income
3
Interest expense
4
Net interest income
Fees and commision income
5
(Loss)/profit on disposal of non-current assets held for sale
Other operating income
6
Total operating income
Credit loss expense
7
Net operating income
Personnel expenses
8
Depreciation
9
Amortisation
21
Other operating expenses
10
Total operating expenses
Profit or (Loss) before income tax expense
Income tax expense
11
Profit or (Loss) for the period
Other comprehensive Income
Total comprehensive Income for the year net of tax
3,042,696
1,745,348
2,194,002
1,220,682
(1,891,894)
(1,089,364)
(1,308,402)
(763,268)
1,150,802
655,984
885,600
457,414
69,044
52,965
206,581
165,208
-
-
2,000
-
51,197
26,931
62,416
46,413
1,271,043
735,880
1,156,597
669,035
-
-
-
-
1,271,043
735,880
1,156,597
669,035
(334,955)
(176,684)
(266,842)
(142,287)
(74,094)
(37,811)
(58,462)
(38,169)
(4,711)
(2,342)
(2,316)
(1,172)
(477,269)
(260,411)
(386,333)
(173,670)
(891,029)
(477,248)
(713,953)
(355,298)
380,014
258,632
442,644
313,737
(57,002)
(51,726)
(63,724)
(48,493)
323,012
206,906
378,920
265,244
-
-
-
-
323,012
206,906
378,920
265,244
Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders
12
6.36
6.25
6.56
6.15
(Kobo) - Basic and Diluted
The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.
