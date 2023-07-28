Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC Head Office: 23, Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tel: +234-1-9035700; +234 -1-9057325

eMail: enquiries@abbeymortgagebank.com Website: www.abbeymortgagebank.com TIN: 01334740-0001

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

LAGOS, NIGERIA

UNAUDITED IFRS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023

CONDENSED REPORTS

Content Classified as Public

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023

CONTENTS

Page

Introduction

3

Result at a Glance

4

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

5

Statement of Financial Position

6

Statement of Changes in Equity

7

Statement of Cash Flows

8

Statement of Regulatory Risk Reserve

9

Notes to the Financial Statements

10

Statement of Value Added

39

Five-Year Financial Summary

40

2

Content Classified as Public

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Introduction

Abbey Mortgage Bank's Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023. These financial statements contain extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with 'Internarional Financial Reporting Standards' and its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. For better understanding, certain disclosures and some prior period figures have been presented in line with the reporting periods' figures. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

3

Content Classified as Public

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

RESULT AT A GLANCE

GROSS EARNINGS

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

PROFIT AFTER TAX

N3,162.94 million

N380.01 million

N323.01 million

MAJOR INCOME STATEMENT ITEMS

2023

2022

INCREASED/

June

June

(DECREASED)

N'000

N'000

%

Gross Earnings

3,162,937

2,462,999

28.42

Net Operating Income

1,271,043

1,156,597

9.90

Profit Before Tax

380,014

442,644

(14.15)

Profit After Tax

323,012

378,920

(14.75)

EarningsPer Share:

-Basic(Kobo)

6.36

6.56

(3.07)

MAJOR STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS

2023

2022

INCREASED/

June

December

(DECREASED)

N'000

N'000

%

Loans and advances to customers

10,635,570

5,159,962

106.12

Deposits from customers

33,247,018

27,627,752

20.34

Total Assets

47,689,798

39,858,233

19.65

Total Equity

8,021,425

7,698,414

4.20

4

Content Classified as Public

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

6 Months

3 Months

6 Months

3 Months

Jun-23

Jun-23

Jun-22

Jun-22

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Interest income

3

Interest expense

4

Net interest income

Fees and commision income

5

(Loss)/profit on disposal of non-current assets held for sale

Other operating income

6

Total operating income

Credit loss expense

7

Net operating income

Personnel expenses

8

Depreciation

9

Amortisation

21

Other operating expenses

10

Total operating expenses

Profit or (Loss) before income tax expense

Income tax expense

11

Profit or (Loss) for the period

Other comprehensive Income

Total comprehensive Income for the year net of tax

3,042,696

1,745,348

2,194,002

1,220,682

(1,891,894)

(1,089,364)

(1,308,402)

(763,268)

1,150,802

655,984

885,600

457,414

69,044

52,965

206,581

165,208

-

-

2,000

-

51,197

26,931

62,416

46,413

1,271,043

735,880

1,156,597

669,035

-

-

-

-

1,271,043

735,880

1,156,597

669,035

(334,955)

(176,684)

(266,842)

(142,287)

(74,094)

(37,811)

(58,462)

(38,169)

(4,711)

(2,342)

(2,316)

(1,172)

(477,269)

(260,411)

(386,333)

(173,670)

(891,029)

(477,248)

(713,953)

(355,298)

380,014

258,632

442,644

313,737

(57,002)

(51,726)

(63,724)

(48,493)

323,012

206,906

378,920

265,244

-

-

-

-

323,012

206,906

378,920

265,244

Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders

12

6.36

6.25

6.56

6.15

(Kobo) - Basic and Diluted

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

5

Content Classified as Public

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Abbey Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 14:41:06 UTC.