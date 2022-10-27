ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Statement of Regulatory Risk Reserve
Notes to the Financial Statements
Statement of Value Added
Five-Year Financial Summary
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Introduction
Abbey Mortgage Bank's Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2022. These financial statements contain extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with 'Internarional Financial Reporting Standards' and its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. For better understanding, certain disclosures and some prior period figures have been presented in line with the reporting periods' figures. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
RESULT AT A GLANCE
GROSS EARNINGS
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
PROFIT AFTER TAX
N3,998.73 million
N771.48 million
N617.19 million
MAJOR INCOME STATEMENT ITEMS
2022
2021
INCREASED/
September
September
(DECREASED)
N'000
N'000
%
Gross Earnings
3,998,730
2,663,226
50.15
Net Operating Income
2,048,239
1,563,347
31.02
Profit Before Tax
771,482
592,847
30.13
Profit After Tax
617,186
474,278
30.13
EarningsPer Share:
-Basic(Kobo)
8.10
6.69
21.12
MAJOR STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS
2022
2021
INCREASED/
September
December
(DECREASED)
N'000
N'000
%
Loans and advances to customers
5,126,044
6,161,141
(16.80)
Deposits from customers
33,275,246
21,276,904
56.39
Total Assets
44,102,480
34,460,433
27.98
Total Equity
7,549,440
6,932,254
8.90
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2022
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
9 Months
3 Months
9 Months
3 Months
Sep-22
Sep-22
Sep-21
Sep-21
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Interest income
3
3,513,475
1,319,473
2,397,779
1,009,613
Interest expense
4
(1,950,491)
(722,089)
(1,099,879)
(507,275)
Net interest income
1,562,984
597,384
1,297,900
502,338
Fees and commision income
5
355,173
148,592
48,858
13,228
(Loss)/profit on disposal of non-current assets held for sale
2,000
-
660
1,200.00
Other operating income
6
128,082
65,666
215,929
99,530
Total operating income
2,048,239
811,642
1,563,347
616,296
Credit loss expense
7
-
-
-
-
Net operating income
2,048,239
811,642
1,563,347
616,296
Personnel expenses
8
(415,055)
(148,213)
(372,761)
(123,748)
Depreciation
9
(74,167)
(31,705)
(52,242)
(18,555)
Amortisation
21
(3,489)
(1,173)
(3,393)
(1,075)
Other operating expenses
10
(784,046)
(301,713)
(542,104)
(198,689)
Total operating expenses
(1,276,757)
(482,804)
(970,500)
(342,067)
Profit or (Loss) before income tax expense
771,482
328,838
592,847
274,229
Income tax expense
11
(154,296)
(65,768)
(118,569)
(45,612)
Profit or (Loss) for the period
617,186
263,070
474,278
228,617
Other comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive Income for the year net of tax
617,186
263,070
474,278
228,617
Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders
12
8.10
10.36
6.69
14.15
(Kobo) - Basic and Diluted
The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.
