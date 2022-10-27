Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBEYBDS   NGABBEY00001

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(ABBEYBDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-25
1.700 NGN    0.00%
12:20pAbbey Mortgage Bank : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/26Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/26Abbey Mortgage Bank : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/27/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC Head Office: 23, Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tel: +234-1-9035700; +234 -1-9057325

eMail: enquiries@abbeymortgagebank.com Website: www.abbeymortgagebank.com TIN: 01334740-0001

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

LAGOS, NIGERIA

UNAUDITED IFRS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2022

CONDENSED REPORTS

Content Classified as Public

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2022

CONTENTS

Page

Introduction

3

Result at a Glance

4

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

5

Statement of Financial Position

6

Statement of Changes in Equity

7

Statement of Cash Flows

8

Statement of Regulatory Risk Reserve

9

Notes to the Financial Statements

10

Statement of Value Added

40

Five-Year Financial Summary

41

2

Content Classified as Public

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Introduction

Abbey Mortgage Bank's Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2022. These financial statements contain extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with 'Internarional Financial Reporting Standards' and its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. For better understanding, certain disclosures and some prior period figures have been presented in line with the reporting periods' figures. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

3

Content Classified as Public

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

RESULT AT A GLANCE

GROSS EARNINGS

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

PROFIT AFTER TAX

N3,998.73 million

N771.48 million

N617.19 million

MAJOR INCOME STATEMENT ITEMS

2022

2021

INCREASED/

September

September

(DECREASED)

N'000

N'000

%

Gross Earnings

3,998,730

2,663,226

50.15

Net Operating Income

2,048,239

1,563,347

31.02

Profit Before Tax

771,482

592,847

30.13

Profit After Tax

617,186

474,278

30.13

EarningsPer Share:

-Basic(Kobo)

8.10

6.69

21.12

MAJOR STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS

2022

2021

INCREASED/

September

December

(DECREASED)

N'000

N'000

%

Loans and advances to customers

5,126,044

6,161,141

(16.80)

Deposits from customers

33,275,246

21,276,904

56.39

Total Assets

44,102,480

34,460,433

27.98

Total Equity

7,549,440

6,932,254

8.90

4

Content Classified as Public

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2022

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

9 Months

3 Months

9 Months

3 Months

Sep-22

Sep-22

Sep-21

Sep-21

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Interest income

3

3,513,475

1,319,473

2,397,779

1,009,613

Interest expense

4

(1,950,491)

(722,089)

(1,099,879)

(507,275)

Net interest income

1,562,984

597,384

1,297,900

502,338

Fees and commision income

5

355,173

148,592

48,858

13,228

(Loss)/profit on disposal of non-current assets held for sale

2,000

-

660

1,200.00

Other operating income

6

128,082

65,666

215,929

99,530

Total operating income

2,048,239

811,642

1,563,347

616,296

Credit loss expense

7

-

-

-

-

Net operating income

2,048,239

811,642

1,563,347

616,296

Personnel expenses

8

(415,055)

(148,213)

(372,761)

(123,748)

Depreciation

9

(74,167)

(31,705)

(52,242)

(18,555)

Amortisation

21

(3,489)

(1,173)

(3,393)

(1,075)

Other operating expenses

10

(784,046)

(301,713)

(542,104)

(198,689)

Total operating expenses

(1,276,757)

(482,804)

(970,500)

(342,067)

Profit or (Loss) before income tax expense

771,482

328,838

592,847

274,229

Income tax expense

11

(154,296)

(65,768)

(118,569)

(45,612)

Profit or (Loss) for the period

617,186

263,070

474,278

228,617

Other comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive Income for the year net of tax

617,186

263,070

474,278

228,617

Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders

12

8.10

10.36

6.69

14.15

(Kobo) - Basic and Diluted

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

5

Content Classified as Public

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Abbey Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 16:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
12:20pAbbey Mortgage Bank : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/26Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
07/26Abbey Mortgage Bank : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
06/28Abbey Mortgage Bank : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
05/26Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/26ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
05/26ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC : Annual Report
CO
05/25ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC : Nomination
CO
04/14ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC : Nomination
CO
03/09Abbey Mortgage Bank : Compliance with the nigerian code of corporate governance
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 179 M 4,99 M 4,99 M
Net income 2021 622 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net cash 2021 19 080 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 262 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 -5,67x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mobolaji Adewumi Managing Director & Executive Director
Mazi Emmanuel Kanu O. Ivi Chairman
Lolita Ejiofor GM, Group Head-Information Technology & Platforms
Oladipupo Adeoye Executive Director-Operations & Executive Director
Samuel Oni Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC63.46%39
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED1.80%52 301
ORIX CORPORATION-7.71%17 489
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-24.44%15 791
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED37.50%7 176
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-29.66%5 155