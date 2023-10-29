ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Continued

For the Period Ended 30 September, 2023

1 General information

These financial statements are the financial statements of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc. (the "Bank"), a public limited liability Bank incorporated and domiciled in Nigeria on 26 August 1991. The Bank obtained its licence to operate as a mortgage bank on 20 January 1992 and commenced business on 11 March 1992. It was later converted to a public limited liability Bank in September 2007. On 21 October 2008, the Bank became officially listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The principal activities of the Bank are the provision of mortgage services, financial advisory, and real estate construction finance.

For the earlier years of its operations, the Bank specialized in funding small and medium size businesses. In the last few years, the Bank has started to implement a mortgage financing strategy in line with its strategic vision to become "the number one mortgage service provider in Africa". The Bank currently has 130 (2022: 126) staff in eight (8) branches and the Head Office.

2.1 Basis of preparation

Statement of Compliance

These financial statements of the Bank are general purpose financial statements which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Additional information required by the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020, the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria ("FRCN") Act No. 6, 2011 and relevant Central Bank of Nigeria circulars, is included where appropriate. Basis of Measurement

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for equity instruments which are carried at fair value. Use of Estimates and Judgments

The preparation of the financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the

application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and in any future periods affected.

2.2 Changes in accounting policies and disclosures

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Bank's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. The Bank has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

2.3 Standards recently issued and effective

The standards and interpretations that are issued, but not yet effective, up to the date of issuance of the Bank's financial statements are disclosed below. The Bank intends to adopt these standards and interpretations, if applicable, when they become effective.

IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts

In May 2017, the IASB issued IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (IFRS 17), a comprehensive new accounting standard for insurance contracts covering recognition and measurement, presentation and disclosure. Once effective, IFRS 17 will replace IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts (IFRS 4) that was issued in 2005. IFRS 17 applies to all types of insurance contracts (i.e., life, non-life, direct insurance and re-insurance), regardless of the type of entities that issue them, as well as to certain guarantees and financial instruments with discretionary participation features.

A few scope exceptions will apply. The overall objective of IFRS 17 is to provide an accounting model for insurance contracts that is more useful and consistent for insurers. In contrast to the requirements in IFRS 4, which are largely based on grandfathering previous local accounting policies, IFRS 17 provides a comprehensive model for insurance contracts, covering all relevant accounting aspects. The core of IFRS 17 is the general model, supplemented by:

A specific adaptation for contracts with direct participation features (the variable fee approach) *A simplified approach (the premium allocation approach) mainly for short-duration contracts

IFRS 17 is effective for reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, with comparative figures required. Early application is permitted, provided the entity also applies IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 on or before the date it first applies IFRS 17.