ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Statement of Regulatory Risk Reserve
Notes to the Financial Statements
Statement of Value Added
Five-Year Financial Summary
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Introduction
Abbey Mortgage Bank's Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022. These financial statements contain extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with 'Internarional Financial Reporting Standards' and its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. For better understanding, certain disclosures and some prior period figures have been presented in line with the reporting periods' figures. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
RESULT AT A GLANCE
GROSS EARNINGS
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
PROFIT AFTER TAX
N5,852.81 million
N830.44 million
N664.35 million
MAJOR INCOME STATEMENT ITEMS
2022
2021
INCREASED/
December
December
(DECREASED)
N'000
N'000
%
Gross Earnings
5,852,812
3,688,713
58.67
Net Operating Income
2,759,699
2,179,321
26.63
Profit Before Tax
830,438
661,063
25.62
Profit After Tax
664,350
622,198
6.77
EarningsPer Share:
-Basic(Kobo)
6.54
6.13
6.77
MAJOR STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS
2022
2021
INCREASED/
December
December
(DECREASED)
N'000
N'000
%
Loans and advances to customers
5,098,907
6,161,141
(17.24)
Deposits from customers
27,627,757
21,276,904
29.85
Total Assets
39,812,268
34,460,433
15.53
Total Equity
7,596,604
6,932,254
9.58
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
UNAUDITED
12 Months
3 Months
12 Months
3 Months
Dec-22
Dec-22
Dec-21
Dec-21
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Interest income
3
Interest expense
4
Net interest income
Fees and commision income
5
(Loss)/profit on disposal of non-current assets held for sale
Other operating income
6
Total operating income
Credit loss expense
7
4,855,589
1,342,114
3,314,252
916,473
(2,805,414)
(854,923)
(1,683,943)
(584,064)
2,050,175
487,191
1,630,309
332,409
712,476
357,303
135,291
86,433
4,973
2,973
(5,570)
(6,230)
279,774
151,692
239,170
23,241
3,047,398
999,159
1,999,201
435,853
(287,699)
(287,699)
180,120
180,120
Net operating income
2,759,699
711,460
2,179,321
615,973
Personnel expenses
8
(639,365)
(224,310)
(590,425)
(217,664)
Depreciation
9
(108,150)
(33,983)
(71,754)
(19,512)
Amortisation
21
(5,063)
(1,574)
(4,613)
(1,220)
Other operating expenses
10
(1,176,683)
(392,637)
(851,466)
(309,362)
Total operating expenses
(1,929,261)
(652,504)
(1,518,258)
(547,758)
Profit or (Loss) before income tax expense
830,438
58,956
661,063
68,215
Income tax expense
11
(166,088)
(11,791)
(38,865)
(33,198)
Profit or (Loss) for the period
664,350
47,165
622,198
35,017
Other comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive Income for the year net of tax
664,350
47,165
622,198
35,017
Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders
12
6.54
1.86
6.13
(Kobo) - Basic and Diluted
The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.
