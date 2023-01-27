Advanced search
    ABBEYBDS   NGABBEY00001

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(ABBEYBDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
1.680 NGN    0.00%
12:10pAbbey Mortgage Bank : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Abbey Mortgage Bank : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

01/27/2023 | 12:10pm EST
Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC Head Office: 23, Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tel: +234-1-9035700; +234 -1-9057325

eMail: enquiries@abbeymortgagebank.com Website: www.abbeymortgagebank.com TIN: 01334740-0001

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

LAGOS, NIGERIA

UNAUDITED IFRS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022

CONDENSED REPORTS

Content Classified as Public

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022

CONTENTS

Page

Introduction

3

Result at a Glance

4

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

5

Statement of Financial Position

6

Statement of Changes in Equity

7

Statement of Cash Flows

8

Statement of Regulatory Risk Reserve

9

Notes to the Financial Statements

10

Statement of Value Added

39

Five-Year Financial Summary

40

2

Content Classified as Public

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Introduction

Abbey Mortgage Bank's Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022. These financial statements contain extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with 'Internarional Financial Reporting Standards' and its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. For better understanding, certain disclosures and some prior period figures have been presented in line with the reporting periods' figures. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

3

Content Classified as Public

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

RESULT AT A GLANCE

GROSS EARNINGS

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

PROFIT AFTER TAX

N5,852.81 million

N830.44 million

N664.35 million

MAJOR INCOME STATEMENT ITEMS

2022

2021

INCREASED/

December

December

(DECREASED)

N'000

N'000

%

Gross Earnings

5,852,812

3,688,713

58.67

Net Operating Income

2,759,699

2,179,321

26.63

Profit Before Tax

830,438

661,063

25.62

Profit After Tax

664,350

622,198

6.77

EarningsPer Share:

-Basic(Kobo)

6.54

6.13

6.77

MAJOR STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS

2022

2021

INCREASED/

December

December

(DECREASED)

N'000

N'000

%

Loans and advances to customers

5,098,907

6,161,141

(17.24)

Deposits from customers

27,627,757

21,276,904

29.85

Total Assets

39,812,268

34,460,433

15.53

Total Equity

7,596,604

6,932,254

9.58

4

Content Classified as Public

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

UNAUDITED

12 Months

3 Months

12 Months

3 Months

Dec-22

Dec-22

Dec-21

Dec-21

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Interest income

3

Interest expense

4

Net interest income

Fees and commision income

5

(Loss)/profit on disposal of non-current assets held for sale

Other operating income

6

Total operating income

Credit loss expense

7

4,855,589

1,342,114

3,314,252

916,473

(2,805,414)

(854,923)

(1,683,943)

(584,064)

2,050,175

487,191

1,630,309

332,409

712,476

357,303

135,291

86,433

4,973

2,973

(5,570)

(6,230)

279,774

151,692

239,170

23,241

3,047,398

999,159

1,999,201

435,853

(287,699)

(287,699)

180,120

180,120

Net operating income

2,759,699

711,460

2,179,321

615,973

Personnel expenses

8

(639,365)

(224,310)

(590,425)

(217,664)

Depreciation

9

(108,150)

(33,983)

(71,754)

(19,512)

Amortisation

21

(5,063)

(1,574)

(4,613)

(1,220)

Other operating expenses

10

(1,176,683)

(392,637)

(851,466)

(309,362)

Total operating expenses

(1,929,261)

(652,504)

(1,518,258)

(547,758)

Profit or (Loss) before income tax expense

830,438

58,956

661,063

68,215

Income tax expense

11

(166,088)

(11,791)

(38,865)

(33,198)

Profit or (Loss) for the period

664,350

47,165

622,198

35,017

Other comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive Income for the year net of tax

664,350

47,165

622,198

35,017

Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders

12

6.54

1.86

6.13

(Kobo) - Basic and Diluted

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

5

Content Classified as Public

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Abbey Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 17:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
