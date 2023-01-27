ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Content Classified as Public

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Introduction

Abbey Mortgage Bank's Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022. These financial statements contain extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with 'Internarional Financial Reporting Standards' and its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. For better understanding, certain disclosures and some prior period figures have been presented in line with the reporting periods' figures. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.