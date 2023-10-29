Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net interest income was NGN 761.79 million compared to NGN 547.38 million a year ago. Net income was NGN 316.88 million compared to NGN 281.18 million a year ago.

For the nine months, net interest income was NGN 1,912.59 million compared to NGN 1,512.98 million a year ago. Net income was NGN 648.06 million compared to NGN 646.25 million a year ago.