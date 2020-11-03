Log in
Abbey : PCA Shareholding

11/03/2020 | 03:15am EST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name GALLAGHER HOLDINGS LIMITED

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status NOTIFICATION CONCERNS A PERSON(S) CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH A PDMR (CHARLES GALLAGHER - EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, DAVID GALLAGHER - DIRECTOR AND AVRIL GALLAGHER - DIRECTOR)

b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ABBEY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

b) LEI N/A

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARES

ISIN: IE 0000020408

b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF 15,000 ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARES IN ABBEY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£15.75 PER ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARE 15,000 ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARES

d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price N/A - SINGLE TRANSACTION

e) Date of the transaction 2nd NOVEMBER 2020

f) Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

g) Additional Information

PCA 02.11.2020

Disclaimer

Abbey plc published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

