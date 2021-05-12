Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Abbey plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOY   IE0000020408

ABBEY PLC

(DOY)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 04/29 11:12:43 am
17.5 EUR   --.--%
05/03CRAYON  : Norway's Crayon Recruits Chief Compliance Officer
MT
04/22ABBEY  : Gallagher's Takeover Offer for Abbey Closes with Over 73% Acceptances
MT
04/22ABBEY  : Offer Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Analysis-Cyberattack exposes lack of required defenses on U.S. pipelines

05/12/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Holding tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at Colonial Pipeline's Dorsey Junction Station

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by a ransomware attack highlights a systemic vulnerability: Pipeline operators have no requirement to implement cyber defenses.

The U.S. government has had robust, compulsory cybersecurity protocols for most of the power grid for about 10 years to prevent debilitating hacks by criminals or state actors.

But the country's 2.7 million miles (4.3 million km) of oil, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines have only voluntary measures, which leaves security up to the individual operators, experts said.

"Simply encouraging pipelines to voluntarily adopt best practices is an inadequate response to the ever-increasing number and sophistication of malevolent cyber actors," Richard Glick, the chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), said.

Protections could include requirements for encryption, multifactor authentication, backup systems, personnel training and segmenting networks so access to the most sensitive elements can be restricted.

FERC's authority to impose cyber standards on the electric grid came from a 2005 law but it does not extend to pipelines.

Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. oil products pipeline and source of nearly half the supply on the East Coast, has been shut since Friday after a ransomware attack the FBI attributed to DarkSide, a group cyber experts believe is based in Russia or Eastern Europe.

The outage has led to higher gasoline prices in the U.S. South and worries about wider shortages and potential price gouging ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

Colonial did not immediately respond to a query about whether cybersecurity standards should be mandatory.

The American Petroleum Institute lobbying group said it was talking with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Energy Department and others to understand the threat and mitigate risk.

THIN STAFFING

Cyber oversight of pipelines falls to the TSA, an office of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has provided voluntary security guidelines to pipeline companies.

The General Accountability Office, the congressional watchdog, said in a 2019 report that the TSA only had six full-time employees in its pipeline security branch through 2018, which limited the office's reviews of cybersecurity practices.

The TSA said it has since expanded staff to 34 positions on pipeline and cybersecurity. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it supports mandatory protections.

When asked by reporters whether the Biden administration would put in place rules, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it was discussing administrative and legislative options to "raise the cyber hygiene across the country."

President Joe Biden is hoping Congress will pass a $2.3 billion infrastructure package, and pipeline requirements could be put into that legislation. But experts said there was no quick fix.

"The hard part is who do you tell what to do and what do you tell them to do," Christi Tezak, an analyst at ClearView Energy Partners, said.

U.S. Representatives Fred Upton, a Republican, and Bobby Rush, a Democrat, said on Wednesday they have reintroduced legislation requiring the Department of Energy to ensure the security of natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines. Such legislation could get folded into a wider bill.

The power grid is regulated by FERC, and mostly organized into nonprofit regional organizations. That made it relatively easy for legislators to put forward the 2005 law that allows FERC to approve mandatory cyber measures.

A range of public and private companies own pipelines. They mostly operate independently and lack a robust federal regulator.

Their oversight falls under different laws depending on what they carry. Products include crude oil, fuels, water, hazardous liquids and - potentially - carbon dioxide for burial underground to control climate change. This diversity could make it harder for legislators to impose a unified requirement.

Tristan Abbey, a former aide to Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski who worked at the White House national security council under former President Donald Trump, said Congress is both the best and worst way to tackle the problem.

"Legislation may be necessary when jurisdiction is ambiguous and agencies lack resources," said Abbey, now president of Comarus Analytics LLC.

But a bill should not be seen as a magic wand, he said.

"Standards may be part of the answer, but federal regulations need to mesh with state requirements without stifling innovation."

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Marguerita Choy)

By Timothy Gardner


© Reuters 2021
All news about ABBEY PLC
05/03CRAYON  : Norway's Crayon Recruits Chief Compliance Officer
MT
04/22ABBEY  : Gallagher's Takeover Offer for Abbey Closes with Over 73% Acceptances
MT
04/22ABBEY  : Offer Update
PU
04/20Biden's Big Agenda Relies on a Shrunken, Strained -2-
DJ
04/12AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE : Application for Admission -2-
DJ
04/06PRESS RELEASE : Your Family Entertainment AG: Renowned award for Stefan Piëch an..
DJ
03/29ABBEY  : Offer Update and Cancellation of Trading
PU
03/29ABBEY  : Gallagher Extends Offer to Acquire Remaining Stake in Abbey
MT
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at Dexcom Slowing 90-Days of Buying
MT
03/01ABBEY  : Offer Update and offer Extension
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 182 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2020 26,5 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net cash 2020 75,3 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 365 M 440 M 441 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 3,73%
Chart ABBEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Abbey plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles Hubert Gallagher Executive Chairman
Robert Neil Kennedy Non-Executive Director
David Andrew Gallagher Non-Executive Director
Lorenzo Guiseppe Fraquelli Executive Director
Michael A. McNulty Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBEY PLC6.06%440
D.R. HORTON, INC.51.55%35 904
PULTEGROUP, INC.44.60%15 657
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.7.36%14 094
PERSIMMON PLC12.14%14 010
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC12.51%10 851