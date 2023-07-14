LEADING

TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Our purpose at Abbott is to help people live more fully through good health. We do that through our life-changing products, solutions, and technologies. We strive each day to make a difference by creating a healthier, more resilient world and a sustainable future through all that we do.

Being at the forefront of healthcare evolution, we understand that true leadership is making a difference in the lives of the people we serve, and it goes beyond business success. We leverage our industry leadership to drive meaningful change by proactively driving a positive and lasting impact in the communities we serve.

Through our unwavering focus on breakthrough innovations, we strive to redefine the boundaries of possibility and explore new frontiers in healthcare management. We empower healthcare professionals to deliver quality care and patients to access quality treatment throughout their health journey.

We care about and value our employees. Our common purpose and mission is to provide our workforce with the opportunity to change people's lives for the better while living their best lives personally and professionally. We do this by offering development opportunities and differentiated benefits that provide security for themselves and their families.

We lead with integrity and purpose to continue strengthening our legacy. We are aware that our actions today will have an impact tomorrow.

Therefore, we are continuously working towards shaping the future of healthcare that allows us to make a difference in the lives of all our stakeholders.