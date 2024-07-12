(WASH), building comprehensive health awareness among youngsters. During the year, 430+ Health Master Trainers were trained in NCD prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and adherence. Through health clinics, we continue to enhance access to healthcare and provide education about various diseases and disorders via healthcare experts in our therapeutic area of operations.

Our people are our strength. We thrive as we create a culture of mutual respect and an environment of learning and innovation. We continue to put our people first and are fully committed to fostering a more diverse and inclusive Abbott. Testament to these efforts is

During the year, Vivek V Kamath resigned as the Managing Director effective March 18, 2024. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors. Swati Dalal was appointed as Managing Director effective April 1, 2024. She is an Abbott veteran with over three decades of experience across multiple roles within the organization. I am confident that with your support, she will continue to drive the business to greater heights. Balanced Offerings Our products help people live fuller lives. Every day, we have the opportunity to improve people's lives and create healthier societies through our work. At Abbott, we consider this opportunity a responsibility and continue to focus on delivering value to all the stakeholders that we serve.

Dear Shareholders, This has been another remarkable year for Abbott India. Revenue grew by 9.4%, our Net Profit growth was 26.5% over prior year. We have 7 brands in the Top 100* of the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM), with 12 brands ranking 1st in their Respective Participated Markets (RPMs)*. We accelerated the introduction of new products by launching 8 products during the year. In our 80th year of incorporation in India, we continue to show resilience and agility. We are committed to facing current and future challenges. With optimism and confidence in the management team, your Board has recommended a dividend of H410 per share for the FY 2023-24. In FY 2023-24, we launched several differentiated integrated engagement campaigns in various therapeutic areas across the healthcare continuum. Our integrated campaign approach continues to include digital, social media channels, and key offline touchpoints. This approach enables us to reach our stakeholders effectively. Some of our work with these campaigns is also recognized for their unique and wide reach on external platforms. Using various engagement platforms and tools, we continued to develop meaningful engagement with our stakeholders and are focused to utilize our unique product mix to deliver market-beating performance.

Employee assistance programs ensure that financial, mental, emotional, and physical health of employees and their families are taken care of. Our continuous investments in the training and development capabilities of our people help us attract and retain top talent in the industry. To build a future-readyfield force we undertake initiatives that help train front-line managers, keep them abreast with the latest marketing practices, and make them more tech savvy to adopt the current health experience and outreach practices. A phygital approach, combining both face-to-face and digital methods, for all our training interventions has been highly effective and impactful. The Company also received recognition from HDFC Ergo for its "Maternity Management Program - Abbott's Happy Feet", for being one of the "100 Best Companies for Women in India" from Avtar & Seramount BCWI Study - 2023, one of the "Best Place of Work" from the BW People HR Excellence Summit Awards and as one of the "Best Place to Work For in India" by Business Today. Growing Responsibly While caring for people is fundamental to what we do, it is both a tremendous privilege and a great responsibility. We continue to enhance the well- being of individuals in areas where we operate and foster sustainable development by offering innovative solutions and working towards creating more resilient communities. In collaboration with AmeriCares India Foundation, we upgraded 127 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) to Health and Wellness Centers across 10 States in India. As a science-based company, we continued to empower children (4,600+) through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning across 14 schools in Mumbai. Our commitment to health education spans topics like Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Nutrition, Menstrual Hygiene, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene