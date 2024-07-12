ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24
DELIVERING
VALUE WITH CARE
DELIVERING
VALUE WITH CARE
Contents
About Us
Governance
Abbott Laboratories
02
Abbott India Limited
04
Value for Investors
38
Board of Directors
40
Our purpose at Abbott is to help people lead fuller lives. We do this through our differentiated offerings in the form of high-quality products and solutions.
In our 80th year of being incorporated in India, we have shown the strength, commitment and compassion required to tackle current challenges and explore
the possibilities on shaping the future of healthcare. Our sustainable competitive advantage is that we continually reinvent ourselves to meet India's health needs across therapies and life stages, extending our commitment to delivering value with care for every stakeholder.
Our dedication to excellence and integrity is manifested in every aspect of our operations. This includes providing high-quality medicines to the patients who depend on us and in our interactions with healthcare professionals, regulators, and investors. We continue to build trust and collaboration throughout the healthcare ecosystem.
By prioritizing the needs of our stakeholders and upholding the highest standards of quality and corporate citizenship, we remain committed to delivering meaningful value in the lives of patients, healthcare professionals, shareholders, and communities worldwide.
Product Profile
08
Our Investment Case
10
Chairman's Message
12
Managing Director's Message
14
Our Performance
Key Performance Indicators
16
10-year Financial Highlights
18
Our Business Model
20
Empowering Lives, Inspiring Change
Value for Customers
22
Value for People
26
Value for Community
34
Value for Environment
36
Senior Leadership Team
42
Statutory Reports
Board of Directors' Report and
Management Discussion and Analysis
44
Business Responsibility and
Sustainability Report
68
Report on Corporate Governance
120
Financial Statements
Independent Auditor's Report
142
Balance Sheet
154
Statement of Profit and Loss
155
Statement of Cash Flows
156
Statement of Changes in Equity
158
Notes to the Financial Statements
159
Notice
212
80th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Date: August 8, 2024
Time: 10.00 a.m.
Through Video-conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM)
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
In this Annual Report, we might have disclosed forward-looking statements that set out anticipated results based on the management's plans and assumptions. We cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements will be realized, although we believe we have been prudent in our assumptions. The achievement of results are subject to risks, uncertainties, and inaccurate assumptions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
References to "Abbott India" or "the Company" in this Annual Report shall mean "Abbott India Limited".
Abbott India Limited
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
MAKING THE WORLD
HEALTHIER
At Abbott, we are dedicated to helping people live more fully, in everything we do. We are creating the future of healthcare through life-changing technologies and products that make you healthier and stronger, quickly identify when you have a medical need, and treat conditions to help you get back to doing what you love. With headquarters in north suburban Chicago, we serve people in more than 160 countries with leading medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition products and branded generic medicines. Our 1,14,000+ colleagues are helping millions of people to live better and healthier, every day around the world.
Globally, Abbott Laboratories' portfolio spans the spectrum of healthcare:
Our diagnostics provide the information you need, when
Our nutrition products build and maintain your health,
you need it, so you and your doctor can make
from infancy onward.
better decisions.
Our medical devices use the most advanced
Our medicines help people in emerging markets get and
technologies to keep your heart and arteries healthy, to
stay healthy.
treat chronic pain and movement disorders, and to give
people with diabetes more freedom and less pain.
Abbott Laboratories 2023 Highlights
Base-business growth
$ 40+
135+
continued in 2023
Billion Worldwide Sales
Years in Business
Our diversified business
160+
100
mix delivered another
Countries
Consecutive Years of
strong year
Dividends Paid
ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED
BUILDING A HEALTHIER INDIA
Abbott India is committed to delivering world-class healthcare to millions of Indians. We strategically merge global expertise with local insights to meet India's evolving healthcare needs, putting our customers at the center of everything we do. Our goal is to redefine healthcare through innovation and quality, empowering individuals to lead healthy lives at every stage.
Abbott India Limited, a publicly listed company, is a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories, USA, headquartered in North Chicago.
The Company provides quality healthcare solutions in chronic and acute therapies with a mix of global and local products.
Our in-house development and medical teams work on product and clinical development, targeted to the specific needs of Indians. Over 3,800+ of our colleagues use innovative processes to develop high-quality,high-volume formulations, and continuously deliver value for all the stakeholders we cater to. Our commitment to the health and safety of the people who use our products is always at the forefront of everything we do. We have been helping people lead better lives through our trusted medicines and solutions for over 80 years in India, and we will continue to do so.
Our strong leadership in most of the therapies we are present in, consistent above-market growth, and consistent shareholder returns, make us one of India's most valued companies.
4 ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24
DELIVERING VALUE WITH CARE
5
Abbott India Limited
ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED
FY 2023-24 Highlights
We specialize in various therapeutic areas including Gastroenterology, Women's Health, Metabolics, Central Nervous System, Vaccines and Multi-Specialty.
As a leading player in both chronic and acute therapies, we
Total Revenue
H 5,849 Crores
9.4%*
Return on Average Capital Employed
34.9%
3.3%*
PAT
H 1,201 Crores
26.5%*
Earnings per Share
H 565.28
26.5%*
EBITDA
H 1,701 Crores
25.1%*
Dividend for the year
H 410
26.2%*
strive for market-leading growth while maintaining the highest quality across our portfolio.
Therapeutic Areas
* Growth over the previous year.
This commitment starts with sourcing materials to marketing, selling and distributing our products, including those managed by our partners.
Gastroenterology
Our products in this portfolio cater to ailments covering the gastrointestinal tract from the stomach to intestines and associated organs.
Our differentiated offerings in this area are indicated for constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, dyspepsia, and gut health. Our key OTC products (available in various dosage forms) in the laxative and antacids space are also a part of this portfolio.
Central Nervous System
We provide differentiated solutions for central nervous system diseases such as vertigo, migraine, depression, and lack of sleep with the goal of minimizing their impact on quality of life.
Women's Health
We are committed to supporting women in India through every stage of their lives - from menarche, pregnancy, to menopause. Currently, menopause and anemia are a special focus area.
Vaccines
Focusing on effective prevention, we offer a wide range of trusted immunology products for Influenza, Typhoid, Diarrhea, Japanese Encephalitis, and Hepatitis A.
Metabolics
We specialize in treating chronic metabolic conditions such as hypothyroidism and continue to focus on newer sub-therapiesin the field of metabolic health.
Multi-Specialty
Our Multi-Specialty portfolio has a differentiated product range catering to pain management, pre-term labor and vitamin D deficiency (liquid and gummy bears) for overall well-being.
6 ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24
DELIVERING VALUE WITH CARE
7
Abbott India Limited
PRODUCT PROFILE
LEADERSHIP IN HEALTH
SOLUTIONS
Abbott India's leading brands consistently maintain top ranks (#1 or #2) in their Respective Participated Markets (RPM)*.
We offer a variety of innovative products and solutions across different therapies that help people live healthier.
Top Brands
Arachitol Nano (Vitamin D deficiency)
Cremaffin (Constipation)
Digene (Antacid)
Duphalac (Constipation)
Colospa (Irritable bowel disease)
Cremaffin Plus (Constipation)
Digeraft (Gastroesophageal reflux)
Duphaston (Miscarriage and IVF)
Creon (Pancreatic insufficiency)
Duvadilan (Preterm labor)
Ganaton (Gastrointestinal dysmotility)
Librax (Irritable bowel disease)
Prothiaden (Pain and depression)
Vertin (Vertigo)
Heptral (Liver disease)
Thyronorm (Hypothyroidism)
Udiliv (Chronic cholestatic liver disease)
Zolfresh (Insomnia)
Influvac (Influenza)
* Source: IQVIA - MAT March 2024.
8 ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24
DELIVERING VALUE WITH CARE
New Product Launches
Arachitol Gummies 300 IU
(Calcium and Vitamin D supplement)
Brufen Power Gel
(Musculoskeletal pain)
Dienonorm
(Endometriosis)
Rowasa OD
(Ulcerative colitis)
Solfe FCM Injection
(Iron deficiency anemia)
Thyrowel Plus
(Supporting thyroid function)
Zolfresh ER
(Insomnia)
Zolfresh ODT
(Insomnia)
9
Abbott India Limited
OUR INVESTMENT CASE
BUILDING VALUE-LEDGROWTH
We aim for sustained success by equally prioritizing purpose, profitability, and progress. Using our scientific knowledge, diverse solutions, and strong value for everyone involved, we build a robust base for leading growth and high returns, adjusted for risk.
Innovating for Unmet Needs
We constantly assess and understand customer needs to identify gaps and unmet needs. Based on these insights, we develop new medicines specifically tailored to meet these challenges, fostering innovation and improving patient outcomes.
Expanding in the Neighbourhood
We are operational in our neighboring countries of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bhutan. We are
Diversified Product Portfolio
We provide a wide variety of products to meet diverse health needs. Our expansive portfolio encompasses a diverse array of therapeutic categories, including Women's Health, Gastroenterology, Neurology,
Sustained Growth
We have consistently surpassed industry growth benchmarks, setting the standard for excellence. We continuously invest in building brands and shaping therapies.
7*
Brands in top 100
11*
Brands in top 300
High-Quality Manufacturing
At our state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Goa, we maintain stringent quality and safety standards. This commitment to quality sets us apart and helps us build trusted relationships
actively expanding our business presence and intensifying our efforts to continue providing quality products and services to our customers.
Building Partnerships for Success
Over the years, we have established a strong network of partners, including distributors, institutions, and healthcare professionals. We remain committed to working closely with them to enhance our services.
Empowered Sales Teams
We have a highly dedicated and passionate sales force, constituting over 80% of our total workforce.
They maintain consistent engagement with the medical fraternity, driven by a commitment to making a positive impact on the ground. Additionally, our continuous upskilling culture and access to resources equip them with effective digital tools, facilitating seamless engagement with stakeholders.
Widespread effective Distribution Network
Our highly effective distribution network spans numerous stockists and reaches millions of retailers. This expansive network ensures the prompt and efficient delivery of our high-qualityproducts and solutions to our valued customers.
Our distribution network serves as a vital link, connecting us directly with our patients and enabling us to provide them with the care and support they require. It also serves as a valuable feedback channel, allowing us to gather insights from our retailers and customers regarding our products and solutions.
3,250+
Sales colleagues consistently engage with the medical fraternity
Thyroid, Pain Management, Vitamins, and Vaccines, ensuring that everyone's health journey is supported with precision and care.
with healthcare professionals and patients alike.
Strong Financials
We have consistently achieved robust growth year after year, evident in our strong double-digit EBITDA and net margins. This financial strength
9.7%
18.0%
Revenue from Operations
PAT
10-year CAGR
10-year CAGR
125+
8
Products in our portfolio
New products introduced in the year
across different therapeutic areas
* Source: IQVIA - MAT March 2024.
translates into a solid return on capital employed, ensuring sustained value for our stakeholders.
16.8%
14.7%
EBITDA
Book Value per Share
10-year CAGR
10-year CAGR
10 ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24
DELIVERING VALUE WITH CARE
11
Abbott India Limited
CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE
INCLUSIVE VALUE GENERATION
Nurturing Talent
Our people are our strength. We thrive as we create a culture of mutual respect and an environment of learning and innovation. We continue to put our people first and are fully committed to fostering a more diverse and inclusive Abbott. Testament to these efforts is
the establishment of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) focusing on PRIDE and disABILITY.
(WASH), building comprehensive health awareness among youngsters. During the year, 430+ Health Master Trainers were trained in NCD prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and adherence. Through health clinics, we continue to enhance access to healthcare and provide education about various diseases and disorders via healthcare experts in our therapeutic area of operations.
During the year, Vivek V Kamath resigned as the Managing Director effective March 18, 2024. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors. Swati Dalal was appointed as Managing Director effective April 1, 2024. She is an Abbott veteran with over three decades of experience across multiple roles within the organization. I am confident that with your support, she will continue to drive the business to greater heights.
Balanced Offerings
Our products help people live fuller lives. Every day, we have the opportunity to improve people's lives and create healthier societies through our work.
At Abbott, we consider this opportunity a responsibility and continue to focus on delivering value to all the stakeholders that we serve.
Dear Shareholders,
This has been another remarkable year for Abbott India. Revenue grew by 9.4%, our Net Profit growth was 26.5% over prior year.
We have 7 brands in the Top 100* of the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM), with 12 brands ranking 1st in their Respective Participated Markets (RPMs)*. We accelerated the introduction of new products by launching 8 products during the year.
In our 80th year of incorporation in India, we continue to show resilience and agility. We are committed to facing current and future challenges.
With optimism and confidence in the management team, your Board has recommended a dividend of H410 per share for the FY 2023-24.
In FY 2023-24, we launched several differentiated integrated engagement campaigns in various therapeutic areas across the healthcare continuum. Our integrated campaign approach continues to include digital, social media channels, and key offline touchpoints.
This approach enables us to reach our stakeholders effectively. Some of our work with these campaigns is also recognized for their unique and wide reach on external platforms.
Using various engagement platforms and tools, we continued to develop meaningful engagement with our stakeholders and are focused to utilize our unique product mix to deliver market-beating performance.
Employee assistance programs ensure that financial, mental, emotional, and physical health of employees and their families are taken care of. Our continuous investments in the training and development capabilities of our people help us attract and retain top talent in the industry.
To build a future-readyfield force we undertake initiatives that help train front-line managers, keep them abreast with the latest marketing practices, and make them more tech savvy to adopt the current health experience and outreach practices. A phygital approach, combining both face-to-face and digital methods, for all our training interventions has been highly effective and impactful.
The Company also received recognition from HDFC Ergo for its "Maternity Management Program - Abbott's Happy Feet", for being one of the "100 Best Companies for Women in India" from Avtar & Seramount BCWI Study - 2023, one of the "Best Place of Work" from the BW People HR Excellence Summit
- Awards and as one of the "Best Place to Work For in India" by Business Today.
Growing Responsibly
While caring for people is fundamental to what we do, it is both a tremendous privilege and a great responsibility. We continue to enhance the well- being of individuals in areas where we operate and foster sustainable development by offering innovative solutions and working towards creating more resilient communities.
In collaboration with AmeriCares India Foundation, we upgraded 127 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) to Health and Wellness Centers across 10 States in India. As a science-based company, we continued to empower children (4,600+) through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning across 14 schools in Mumbai.
Our commitment to health education spans topics like Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Nutrition, Menstrual Hygiene, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene
In line with Abbott's global sustainability targets for 2030, we continue to minimize our environmental footprint. Sustained efforts to ensure a reduction in energy consumption/ carbon footprint and optimize use of renewable resources are underway.
We uphold the highest level of governance measures, ensuring complete transparency and conformance to ethical standards.
Future Focused
We are passionate about helping people lead healthier lives. Our focus to create healthier societies is reflected in our performance.
The healthcare industry in India is at a crucial point where increasing consumerization and technology trends highlight an immense potential to improve care. Your Company will continue to play a crucial role in this growth story. We are also keenly observing the regulatory changes in the industry to ensure that our practices, policies, and procedures continue to remain ethical and conform to the highest standards.
Time and again, we have demonstrated our resilience and agility and I remain confident that we will continue to improve health outcomes with high quality products and services.
On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all our partners, including healthcare professionals, pharmacists, vendors, stockists, retailers, and bankers, for their faith in us and ongoing support. We also appreciate our employees for their commitment, hard work and dedication, no matter what the challenge.
I am grateful to our Shareholders for their trust and to the Board of Directors for their invaluable guidance. We remain motivated and determined to grow sustainably and to create lasting value across all stakeholders. Thank you.
Regards,
Munir Shaikh
Chairman
12 ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24
*Source: IQVIA - MAT March 2024
DELIVERING VALUE WITH CARE
13
Abbott India Limited
MANAGING DIRECTOR'S MESSAGE
BUILDING A ROBUST FUTURE TOGETHER
Growth in our Central Nervous System portfolio was led by market-beating performance of Vertin, behind the tailwinds of various differentiated initiatives and campaigns, consistent therapy shaping initiatives, and successful product life cycle management.
For Metabolics, Thyronorm continued to lead the growth in the portfolio. During the year, we launched
inclusion. We have received external recognition as a top workplace for women in India and for our unique maternity program, 'Happy Feet'. We are also one of the Best Companies to Work for in India according to Business Today and Business World.
Sustainability Efforts
We continued to focus on our portfolio depth and launched 8 products this year and have a robust pipeline across therapies. We are one of the top three companies in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) for multiple therapy areas and have 11 brands in the IPM Top 300*. We continue to grow faster than IPM.
Customer-focused Drive
Delivering quality solutions across the Continuum of Care requires a patient-firstculture. At Abbott, we remain committed to connecting with patients and healthcare professionals to raise awareness on treatment options in the therapeutic area of our operations and shape the future of health.
Our Gastroenterology portfolio showed a robust double-digit growth this year and consolidated its market leadership in the segment. This was driven
Dear Shareholders,
I am extremely privileged to take over the responsibility as the Managing Director of Abbott India Limited. It has been wonderful to see the growth of the Company over the years, and have had the opportunity to move across various roles within the organization.
We have had yet another year of excellent performance and I am happy to share the highlights with you through this Annual Report 2023-24.
Our heritage of over 110 years in India is a proof of the resilience and agility that we have displayed over the years.
Our sales growth of over 9.4% was driven due to multiple business imperatives. During the year, most of our portfolios have performed well while we effectively tackled challenges for some of our key brands.
by a good performance of the top brands, Udiliv, Cremaffin Plus, Creon, and Duphalac. Several beyond-the-pillofferings have also been significantly scaled up in this portfolio. Going forward, the priority will be to develop a robust, sustainable, and profitable promotional strategy, which will include the consumer-orientedlegacy brands Cremaffin and Digene.
Our Women's Health division continued to utilize omnichannel campaigns and initiatives to drive advocacy and strengthen its key brands in the portfolio such as Duphaston, and with "Next Chapter" we continued to shape the treatment landscape for menopause in India and build Femoston in this therapeutic area.
We also leveraged various platforms and experts to raise awareness for Vitamin D deficiency.
various digital interventions to enhance scientific engagement, and initiatives in collaboration with reputed bodies like Association of Physicians of India, Indian Medical Association and the Indian Thyroid Society.
In the preventive space, our Vaccine portfolio led robust medico-marketing and awareness plans to improve the pediatric vaccination numbers, especially for Influenza vaccination. We will continue to expand the market for both pediatric and adult populations through newer patient services and product launches to strengthen this portfolio.
Delivering Value to People
We continued to nurture our people during the year.
Abbott is dedicated to building the best-in-classfield force to foster market-beatinggrowth. This is reflected through robust onboarding and career development programs for employees across all levels. To establish a strong foundation of knowledge, skills, and engagement, we have implemented a comprehensive induction program called "EMERGE." Our Supervisor orientation program such as "TRANSFORM" continues to facilitate the smooth transition of newly promoted managers into their roles.
Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) continues to remain vital for us. We have implemented several measures to help ensure safety and well-being at the workplace and remain committed to supporting a safe and healthy workplace for our employees, visitors, and contractors.
We strive to address diverse health needs through a collaborative approach and constant drive. We listen to our colleagues and ensure all voices are heard.
Our global survey, "Your Voice Counts," aids in gathering valuable employee feedback. We foster an environment that promotes employee growth, with platforms like Women Leaders at Abbott (WLA) and programs like the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). We have launched two Employee Resource Groups (ERG), PRIDE Network and the Abbott disABILITY Network, to enhance diversity and
We remain committed to achieving our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals across the spectrum. We are constantly striving to conduct our business efficiently and in accordance with environmental laws, regulations, and industry standards.
We have a holistic approach across our initiatives, and efforts are made to curtail adverse environmental impact. Reduced water usage, CO2 emissions, and responsible waste management are our current focus areas to reduce our environmental impact.
By aiding the communities we serve, we carry forward our purpose into all our efforts. We expanded access to quality and affordable care across newer geographies through new platforms and community health workers. During the year, we also supported more underserved children with STEM Learning, Health Education, and Sports.
Re-Imagining the Future Together
We are excited to be part of the dynamic healthcare industry and provide value to everyone we serve.
Our ecosystem is set to gain from innovative technology that enhances health outcomes. These tools have
the potential to improve patient care. Observing recent trends in Indian healthcare, our company will keep using data and digital tech to better diagnosis, treatment, and personalized care.
With your steady support, we are confident to keep transforming healthcare and providing value to all involved. Thanks to our Board Members for their guidance and to our Shareholders for their trust.
#AbbottProud
Swati Dalal
Managing Director
14 ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24
*Source: IQVIA - MAT March 2024
DELIVERING VALUE WITH CARE
15
Abbott India Limited
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
BUILDING ON LONG-TERMVALUE
RESERVES AND SURPLUS
CASH GENERATED FROM
REVENUE GROWTH
9.4%
REVENUE (J in Crores)
4,093
4,310
4,913
5,349
5,849
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
11.3%
5.3%
14.0%
8.9%
9.4%
PAT MARGIN*
20.5%
PAT (J in Crores)
593
691
799
949
1,201
EBITDA MARGIN*
29.1%
EBITDA (J in Crores)
872
1,002
1,165
1,360
1,701
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
21.3%
23.3%
23.7%
25.4%
29.1%
RoCE#34.9%
AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED (J in Crores)
2,220
2,517
2,711
3,004
3,444
GROWTH16.1%
RESERVES & SURPLUS (J in Crores)
2,410
2,581
2,799
3,168
3,678
2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
21.3% 7.1% 8.4% 13.2% 16.1%
BOOK VALUE GROWTH 16.0%
BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (J)
1,144
1,225
1,327
1,501
1,741
OPERATIONS 1,213
(J in Crores)
626
727
948
893
1,213
2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
SHARE PRICE (J)@
27,121
MARKET CAPITALIZATION (J in Crores)
32,833
31,828
37,617
46,887
57,630
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
14.5%
16.0%
16.3%
17.8%
20.5%
26.7%
27.4%
29.5%
31.6%
34.9%
* % To Revenue from Operations.
- Return (PAT) on average capital employed.
2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
21.1% 7.1% 8.3% 13.1% 16.0%
- As on March 29, 2024.
2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
15,451 14,983 17,703 22,065 27,121
16 ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24
DELIVERING VALUE WITH CARE
17
