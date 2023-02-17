Advanced search
    ABT   US0028241000

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
2023-02-17
106.35 USD   +0.25%
12:42pAbbott Laboratories Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.51 per Share; Payable May 15 to Shareholders of Record April 14
MT
12:27pAbbott Declares 397th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
PR
02/09Wall St ends lower as recession fears return
RE
Abbott Declares 397th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

02/17/2023 | 12:27pm EST
ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today declared a quarterly common dividend of 51 cents per share.

This marks the 397th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 51 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-declares-397th-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-301750040.html

SOURCE Abbott


© PRNewswire 2023
