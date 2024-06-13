DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION REPORT 2023
ON THE COVER
Leaders of our employee networks and members of the Diversity and Inclusion team take a walk outside at company headquarters.
Vildan Kehr, Women Leaders of Abbott member, speaks aside a colleague, Damian Halloran, at an International Women's Day event in Lake County, Illinois.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION
Welcome
A Letter From Robert Ford,
Chairman and CEO
External Recognition in 2023
A Letter From Mary Moreland,
06
Executive Vice President of Human Resources
CULTURE
07
Championing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
WORKPLACE
Supporting Our People Through
Employee Networks
COMMUNITY
Focusing on Inclusion
FUTURE
Developing Next-Generation Leaders
and Healthcare
A Letter From Sean Palacio, Divisional
Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion
2023 WORKFORCE DATA
A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: Some statements in this report may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
Welcome
SEE YOURSELF:
BRING YOUR TRUE SELF EVERY DAY
Interns connect at company headquarters. Our high school and college STEM internship programs give young people an opportunity to do meaningful work across our locations with people from all over the world.
Welcome to our 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report. Join us as we explore the power of being seen and the value of community in the workplace.
"We recognize that diversity gives us more options and opportunities, greater insight and broader perspective, and great resilience thanks to the varied array of strengths it brings. We know that diversity makes us better and stronger. That's why our commitment to "Life. To the Fullest." begins here, in our own workplace, with our own colleagues."
A LETTER FROM ROBERT FORD, CHAIRMAN AND CEO
At Abbott, our fundamental purpose is to help people live their fullest possible lives. For the people we serve, we do that with innovative products and services. And for our colleagues around the world, we do so by providing opportunities to thrive, both personally and professionally.
Abbott is one of the most broadly diversified companies in healthcare, both in our portfolio and in the markets we serve. This has been our foundational business strategy for decades. Today, we have business, and colleagues, in more than 160 countries, and 60 percent of our sales come from outside the United States. Diversity
- and a deep understanding of the benefits it brings - is in our DNA.
We have an ambitious goal to help one in three people on the planet by 2030, a goal that implicitly commits us to greater diversity. To achieve that goal, we need to integrate the broad range of perspectives and insights available to us. We need to foster creativity to be able to imagine new solutions. And we need to nurture both individuality, to ensure that each of us can contribute fully, and teamwork, to help us maximize our positive impact.
In short, Abbott needs to continue attracting and embracing diverse perspectives and experiences to better understand the varied needs of the people who are counting on us to help them get healthy and stay that way.
I was born and raised outside the U.S., so I understand implicitly how important it is to help all our colleagues around the world feel integrally connected to our company, to our purpose, and to each other. And we have many resources in place to help do so.
Our Executive Diversity Council regularly brings together senior leadership to drive diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy and implementation. Our employee networks help colleagues find personal and professional connections across the company.
These 10 groups have 18,000 members worldwide and each is sponsored by a corporate officer. And we provide rich training and development resources to help employees grow their skills and careers, and to equip managers to give their teams the support, guidance, and encouragement they need to succeed.
We recognize that diversity gives us more options and opportunities, greater insight and broader perspective, and great resilience thanks to the varied array of strengths it brings. We know that diversity makes us better and stronger. That's why our commitment to "Life. To the Fullest." begins here, in our own workplace, with our own colleagues.
Sincerely,
ROBERT B. FORD
Chairman of the Board
and Chief Executive Officer
June 5, 2024
EXTERNAL RECOGNITION IN 2023
Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is often recognized by external organizations. We are proud of these achievements and the individual efforts that make progress possible.
In 2023, Mary Hor-Lao, director, software engineering, Neuromodulation in Texas, was named Technologist of the Year at the Women of Color STEM Awards.
GLOBAL
Extraordinary Internship Program
ChooseMyCompany HappyIndex Trainees 3 consecutive years
ASIA PACIFIC
Top Employers China
Top Employers Institute 13 consecutive years
Best Companies to Work For
Business Today, India 11 consecutive years
100 Best Companies for Women in India
Avtar, India
4 consecutive years
Best Family-Friendly Managed Company
Korean Ministry of Gender Equality and Family 14 consecutive years
LinkedIn Top Companies
LinkedIn, Singapore 2 consecutive years
Best Places to Work
Anphabe Best Places to Work, Vietnam 11 consecutive years
EUROPE, THE MIDDLE EAST, AND AFRICA
Top Employer for United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and United Kingdom (U.K.)
UK's Best Workplaces
Great Place to Work 2 consecutive years
RIPARTO Award, Italy
Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Department for Family Policies
Italy Best Employer
German Quality and Financial Institute ITQF survey 2 consecutive years
NORTH AMERICA
2023 Top Employers, Canada
Mediacorp Canada Inc.
HappyIndex Trainees 2023
ChooseMyCompany, Mexico
Top 50 Companies for Diversity, U.S.
Fair360
20 consecutive years
Seramount, U.S.
- 23-time100 Best Company and Hall of Fame member
- 16-timeTop Company for Executive Women and Hall of Fame member
- 4-timeInclusion Index Company
- 5-timeBest Company for Multicultural Women
Vault Rankings, U.S.
- #1 Best Health Sciences Internships
- #1 Best Internships for Finance
"We are focused on our purpose, which can change people's lives for the better. Through our 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report, we share examples of how we see and recognize the talents all our employees bring to our collective success."
A LETTER FROM MARY MORELAND,
EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES
We work to maintain an environment where every employee is seen for who they are and that they feel welcomed and appreciated. An environment where their ideas, experiences, and talents are valued and respected. A place where they can freely share their point of view and know that their voices will be heard. This is the type of environment that brings people together to do incredible things and make life better for others.
That is why we are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We see our efforts as fundamental to Abbott and our long-term success. We serve people around the world, and we rely on the diversity of thought and experience that all 114,000 of us bring to our jobs every day. That is important to us because our commitment to diversity and how we foster inclusion is essential to serving our purpose: helping more people live healthier, fuller lives through our life- changing technologies and products.
Over the years, we've made progress supporting diversity and expanding representation within Abbott, including developing and advancing women, expanding participation in our employee networks, and increasing the number of people from underrepresented groups in our development, mentoring, and training programs. We encourage hiring managers to create and foster diverse
teams and promote professional development and mentorship opportunities for all our employees to help them have their best careers at Abbott.
Additionally, we conduct pay equity reviews that consider the market, gender, race, ethnicity, job grade, and position levels where applicable. We assess these reviews and make pay adjustments when necessary to make sure our employees are compensated equitably for their contributions. And we offer all our employees the health, wellness, and financial benefits that help provide security for them and their families.
We are focused on our purpose, which can change people's lives for the better. Through our 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report, we share examples of how we see and recognize the talents all our employees bring to our collective success. When we feel that we can be our true selves at work, we bring our best every day. That's not just an inclusive environment, it's an empowering one.
Sincerely,
MARY K. MORELAND
Executive Vice President, Human Resources
June 5, 2024
Culture
SEE POTENTIAL:
CHAMPIONING DIVERSIT Y, EQUIT Y, AND INCLUSION
Participants in Abbott's Professional Development Programs (PDPs) pose for a selfie during the Asia Pacific PDP Summit. The two-tothree-year rotational programs give early-career professionals opportunities to explore their chosen field of study and develop leadership skills at Abbott locations around the world.
At Abbott, we don't just believe in diversity; it's the foundation of our business and our organization. We are 114,000 employees strong and do business in more than 160 countries. Our goal is to help 3 billion people - one of every three people on the planet - each year by 2030.
To achieve this ambitious goal, we need diversity - diversity of perspective, knowledge, and ability. This is why we are committed to maintaining an inclusive culture where our colleagues can bring their true selves to work, be valued for their contributions, and develop meaningful connections with others around the world to reach their full potential.
Diversity is inherent to our business, from our leadership and benefits to our employee networks and programs inspiring next-generation innovators. Here's a look at the role each of these factors plays in nurturing our inclusive culture.
LEADERSHIP
Abbott's Executive Diversity Council consists of the corporate officers who sponsor each of our 10 employee networks and the employee leaders of each network. This group meets throughout the year to establish our diversity and inclusion priorities and ensure our strategies are integrated into the business.
Salima Ali is among the more than 2,800 employees who have enrolled in Abbott's first-of-its-kindFreedom 2 Save program.
BENEFITS
When we launched our student loan benefit program in 2018, we were the first company to take this step. The program, named Freedom 2 Save, helps U.S.-based employees pay down their student loans while saving for retirement.
This is important because people who delay saving for the future while dealing with student loans will find it hard to catch up. And the burden of student loan debt disproportionately impacts certain groups more than others. For instance, new college graduates, people of color, and women are more likely to struggle financially due to monthly student loan payments.
Although Abbott's Freedom 2 Save program is making an impact with our employees, we know we can't take on the burden of student loan debt alone. This is why we launched a blueprint in 2023 that helps companies develop and implement a program of their own, which is now easier than ever thanks to federal legislation that was inspired by Freedom 2 Save. We were recognized on the "Fortune Change the World" list in 2023 for this groundbreaking program.
Together, we can help employees tackle student debt and save for their future. And this will mean improved finances and wellness for many people today and in the long term.
EMPLOYEE NETWORKS
Everyone benefits when employees work in an environment that allows them to reach their full potential. Our 10 employee networks, each of which is sponsored by a corporate officer, help make this possible at Abbott. These groups give our colleagues around the world opportunities to connect with one another and advance their professional development while supporting everyone to be their true selves.
Employee networks are not a new concept at Abbott. Our first employee network, Women Leaders of Abbott, was established in 2000.
Now, with our networks containing more than 18,000 members globally and experiencing an approximately 14% overall increase in enrollment between 2022 and 2023, more employees than ever benefit from the communities within our employee networks.
EMPLOYEE NETWORK MEMBERSHIP GROWTH*
35%
Asian Leadership
8%
and Cultural
Network
EST. 2001
2,270 Members
Black
Business
Network
EST. 2001 1,864 Members
INSPIRING FUTURE INNOVATORS
Abbott's high school internship program for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) gives students the opportunity to work on our life-changing technologies alongside engineers and scientists who look like them. Our focus is on students at under-resourced schools in the communities where we live and work.
Knowing we will need the most creative minds to solve the world's complex problems, we're focused on expanding this internship program across the globe. And in 2023 we did just that, broadening our high school STEM internship program to Johannesburg, South Africa, bringing the total to 29 locations in 10 countries.
96%
2%
48%
6%
disABILITY Network
EST. 2021 1,177 Members
Flex
Network
EST. 2001 1,614 Members
PRIDE
Network
EST. 2007 3,282 Members
Women in STEM
EST. 2016 3,401 Members
13%
13%
13%
4%
Early Career Network
EST. 2018 2,878 Members
LA VOICE Network
EST. 2005 1,290 Members
Veterans
Network
EST. 2017
828 Members
Women
Leaders
of Abbott
EST. 2000 11,069 Members
Laura Ogletree (left) and Zachary Hanson (right), college interns, use lab equipment at our facilities in Lake County, Illinois.
*Reflects growth between 2022 and 2023.
Employees attend a panel hosted by the Early Career Network at company headquarters. The event was
a celebration of the network's fifth anniversary.
Workplace
SEE GROWTH:
SUPPORTING OUR PEOPLE THROUGH EMPLOYEE NETWORKS
Our employee networks not only encourage an inclusive culture at Abbott, but they make this welcoming environment possible. From promoting understanding of different cultures to supporting employees with LGBTQ+ children to helping colleagues with disabilities feel seen, our employee networks are attuned to their members' needs.
Read on for a closer look at the impact our employee networks are making in communities across the globe.
