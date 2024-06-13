A LETTER FROM ROBERT FORD, CHAIRMAN AND CEO

At Abbott, our fundamental purpose is to help people live their fullest possible lives. For the people we serve, we do that with innovative products and services. And for our colleagues around the world, we do so by providing opportunities to thrive, both personally and professionally.

Abbott is one of the most broadly diversified companies in healthcare, both in our portfolio and in the markets we serve. This has been our foundational business strategy for decades. Today, we have business, and colleagues, in more than 160 countries, and 60 percent of our sales come from outside the United States. Diversity

- and a deep understanding of the benefits it brings - is in our DNA.

We have an ambitious goal to help one in three people on the planet by 2030, a goal that implicitly commits us to greater diversity. To achieve that goal, we need to integrate the broad range of perspectives and insights available to us. We need to foster creativity to be able to imagine new solutions. And we need to nurture both individuality, to ensure that each of us can contribute fully, and teamwork, to help us maximize our positive impact.

In short, Abbott needs to continue attracting and embracing diverse perspectives and experiences to better understand the varied needs of the people who are counting on us to help them get healthy and stay that way.

I was born and raised outside the U.S., so I understand implicitly how important it is to help all our colleagues around the world feel integrally connected to our company, to our purpose, and to each other. And we have many resources in place to help do so.