At Abbott, we're strengthening the resilience of our company so that we can continue to shape the future of healthcare and help more people, in more places, lead fuller, healthier lives. This is the foundation of how we operate and how we plan to deliver long-term impact.
We have aligned our reporting with the requirements of leading Environmental, Social, and Governance ratings and sustainability indices (available in the Appendix), seeking stakeholder feedback to drive continuous improvement.
The data presented here reflects 2023 performance unless otherwise stated.
ON THE COVER:
Abbott and Abbott Fund have been working with local groups and the Tanzanian government to strengthen the healthcare system and advance access to care in Tanzania for more than 20 years. A key element of these efforts has been supporting training in emergency medicine. On the cover are some of our training program's 2023 graduates.
A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: Some statements in this report may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
DEAR ABBOTT STAKEHOLDER:
Sustainability is about human flourishing. So is Abbott. We work to advance it at multiple levels.
Sustainability is implicit in Abbott's purpose: helping people live fuller lives. That commitment begins with the healthcare products and technologies we create and carries through everything we do as a company.
Personal
Abbott has a vision for the future of healthcare - one centered on building and sustaining people's health by creating a true healthcare system, rather than the traditional, treatment-focused "sick care" system that we have today. We're pioneering technologies that provide people greater knowledge and power in the management of their health, enabling them to better understand the unique language of their bodies and to respond optimally. Because of Abbott's unique breadth across the spectrum of healthcare, we're able to better see emerging trends and connections,
allowing us to provide more of the answers people are seeking to more of their health needs.
Societal
While we're making healthcare more personal, we're simultaneously working to bring those benefits to more people than ever before. We aim to help three billion people per year by 2030. To achieve that ambitious goal, we've adopted design principles to help us innovate for greater access and affordability of care.
This can mean designing products to enable them to be used remotely, helping to reduce the need for care in higher-cost institutional settings. It can mean using materials that reduce product cost. Or it can mean delivering operational efficiency for health system customers, allowing them to care for people at lower cost, achieving greater impact at the societal level.
It also means helping communities build greater understanding of health and how to sustain it. Our Future Well Kids program educates children about chronic diseases and inspires them to make healthy choices for their futures, while Future Well Communities helps to address social drivers of health, such as access to nutritious food.
This means helping to build needed healthcare infrastructure, as we have through our partnership with the government of Tanzania over the past two decades. This includes creating physical infrastructure, such as the regional laboratory network we've helped build across the country, and human infrastructure, as we've done through the emergency medicine training program we created there. We prioritize projects that are sustainable over the long term, and we commit ourselves to maximizing their impact through the years.
Environmental
We also work across our operations to minimize the impact of our business on the environment, reducing our waste production, water usage, packaging materials, and emissions, because environmental sustainability is the foundation of human sustainability.
This report details Abbott's extensive efforts to advance sustainability throughout our operations in order to help more people than ever. As always, we thank you for your interest in, and support of, this important work.
ROBERT B. FORD
Chairman of the Board
and Chief Executive Officer
June 20, 2024
03
ABOUT ABBOTT
We believe a sustainable future starts with health. For more than 135 years, we've been improving people's health at all ages and stages of life - tackling some of the world's most pressing health problems with our innovative products and technologies.
TODAY, OUR PORTFOLIO INCLUDES:
OUR CORE VALUES GUIDE EVERYTHING WE DO:
Pioneering
2023 ABBOTT IN NUMBERS
$40.1B
160+
total 2023 revenue
countries where
Diagnostics systems and tests performed in laboratories, at the patient's bedside, in doctors' offices, or in the home that provide information to support better and more timely decisions for people and their doctors.
Medicines that are affordable and of high quality - to help people get and stay healthy.
Medical devices that use the most advanced technologies to keep hearts healthy, treat chronic pain and movement disorders, and give people with diabetes more freedom and less pain and help them better understand and manage their glucose levels.
Nutrition products that build and maintain health and strength from infancy onward.
We bring a spirit of innovation to everything we do, seeing needs first and delivering game-changing solutions to help people live fuller lives through better health.
Achieving
Abbott is all about execution. Millions of people worldwide depend on us in vital ways - we honor that trust by delivering for them, and all our stakeholders, every day.
Caring
We treat the people who depend on us like family. Dr. Wallace Abbott began our company to provide better care for his own patients. That spirit still inspires us.
Enduring
Abbott has been here for more than 135 years. We intend to be here for the next 135, bringing all the benefits that Abbott creates to all the people who need them.
52
Abbott is present
$2.9B
years of increasing
dividends
investment in R&D
114,000
employees
RECOGNIZED PERFORMANCE
DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDICES
Top industry score for 11 years*
AMERICA'S MOST JUST COMPANIES
#1 in our industry
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL
MANAGEMENT TOP 250 COMPANIES
Ranked #28 overall, #13 in innovation, and #16 in social responsibility
FORTUNE MAGAZINE 2023
Most admired company in our industry
DIVERSITYINC TOP 50 COMPANIES FOR DIVERSITY
20 consecutive years in 2023
*Abbott's leadership of the Health Care Equipment and Supplies industry on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) was
04
confirmed for annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices announcements from 2013-2023, with the most recent score confirmed on December 8, 2023.
OUR 2030 SUSTAINABILITY PLAN
Progress
Launched in 2020, our 2030 Sustainability Plan priorities and supporting goals help us embed sustainability into everything we do, supporting our central focus of helping more people in more places live their healthiest possible lives. We're making good progress.
As the global health sciences and nutrition partner of the Real Madrid Football Club and global partner of the Real Madrid Foundation since 2021, we are making a lasting impact on the health of future generations.
05
OUR 2030 SUSTAINABILITY PLAN
Our goal is to improve the lives of 3 billion people a year by the decade's end - reaching 1 billion more than we did in 2020.
OUR PRIORITIES
Innovate for Access and Affordability
SUSTAINABILITY IN EVERYTHING WE DO
Make access
Transform care
Advance
and affordability
for chronic disease,
health equity
core to new
malnutrition, and
through
product innovation.
infectious diseases.
partnership.
AVEIR DR
Bigfoot
Future Well
Unity
Communities
Minimally invasive
Simplifying diabetes
Addressing health access
device expands access to
management
and building capacity
pacemakers (Page 07)
(Page 16)
(Page 18)
2B* lives improved through Abbott products and services in 2023
BUILD THE DIVERSE, INNOVATIVE WORKFORCE OF TOMORROW
35.3%
of U.S. leadership held by people from underrepresented groups1
(Page 25)
RESPONSIBLY CONNECT DATA, TECHNOLOGY, AND CARE
>200%
increase in the number of healthcare delivery organizations using Abbott's cybersecurity portal
(Page 21)
CREATE A RESILIENT, DIVERSE, AND RESPONSIBLE SUPPLY CHAIN
4,000+
suppliers engaged to reduce sustainability risks and opportunities2
(Page 42)
PROTECT A
HEALTHY
ENVIRONMENT
55%
of Abbott's high-water- impact manufacturing sites in water-stressed areas are AWS Certified**
(Page 33)
- Total number of lives improved was adjusted for indirect overlap between businesses using a binomial probability model and only adjusted for direct overlap within a business where data is currently available to support the adjustment.
**For more information, see Page 14and visit the Alliance for
06
Water Stewardship (AWS) website at a4ws.org/certification.
PROGRESS AGAINST OUR 2030 SUSTAINABILITY PLAN
INNOVATE FOR ACCESS AND AFFORDABILITY
Central to our goal of helping 3 billion people each year by 2030 is our focus on innovating for access and affordability.
Our 2030 goals guide the delivery and democratization of these life-changing technologies and products.
2030 GOAL
PROGRESS AND NOTES
Make access and affordability core to new product innovation
Integrate access and affordability and data insights as design principles into our R&D work and portfolio.
- Continued to incorporate our Innovate for Access and Affordability Design Principles into our R&D processes across all businesses, evolving the way we develop and bring technologies to the people who need them.
- Obtained significantly expanded Medicare coverage for the FreeStyle Libre 3 system in the United States, providing potential new access to more than 2 million people with diabetes.
- Added a cancer screening tool for detecting high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infections to the Alinity m family of diagnostic assays. The Alinity m HR HPV assay was carefully designed to support patient care and streamline HPV testing.
- Obtained U.S. FDA approval for the Proclaim XR spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system to treat painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a debilitating complication of diabetes.
- Announced an agreement with Spain-based global biotech leader mAbxience that will provide new access to cutting-edge biosimilars to more people in key emerging markets.
- Introduced AVEIR DR, the world's first device to offer beat-to-beat wireless communication and synchronization between two leadless pacemakers, each of which is smaller than a AAA battery. Because more than 80% of people who need a pacemaker require pacing in two chambers of the heart (both the right atrium and the right ventricle), this system significantly increases access to leadless pacing for millions of people.
07
INNOVATE FOR ACCESS AND AFFORDABILITY (continued)
2030 GOAL
Transform care for chronic disease, malnutrition, and infectious diseases
Support global efforts to address noncommunicable diseases, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
- Innovate to transform the standard of care for diabetes and support efforts to bend the diabetes curve through innovative technology, prevention and education, early diagnosis, treatment, and nutrition.
- Deliver breakthrough technologies, improve clinical outcomes, and impact the lives of people with or at risk of cardiovascular disease.
PROGRESS AND NOTES
- Released results from our Healthy Food Rx study in Stockton, California, which showed clinically significant benefits of home-delivered healthy food boxes for people with diabetes, as well as significant improvements in diabetes self-management and overall diet and food security at 12 months.
- Delivered our Future Well Kids program to more than 1,900 students across five countries in the school year, where we made more than 350 visits to about 75 classrooms to help children learn about noncommunicable diseases and lower their risks of developing chronic conditions. We also launched the program in India, delivering the curricula to more than 1,000 additional students.
- Delivered community-centric programming with Erie Family Health Centers, RUSH University Medical Center, the Alive Faith Network in Illinois, and the University of Minnesota Community-University Health Care Center in Minnesota that reached nearly 16,000 people through health screenings, education, and care provision.
- Launched Assert-IQ insertable cardiac monitor, giving physicians a new option to help them better understand their patients' irregular heartbeats.
Deliver scalable, integrated solutions to help reduce preventable deaths and infectious diseases (malaria, hepatitis B/C, HIV, COVID-19, and others) with diagnostics, treatment, and education programs, especially in high-prevalence areas.
- In 2023, we expanded the geographic footprint of the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition with two new sites in Mexico and Rwanda. The coalition also identified six new viruses and developed 13 new prototype assays. We trained and developed the next generation of virus hunters, supporting 32 trainees in 2023. Of these, seven were epidemiologists from low- and middle-income countries working on virus discovery and emerging pathogen studies. All trainees were provided with mentors from the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition. Their work extends the impact of the Coalition working with Ministries of Health in additional countries - India, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and Uganda.
- As a founding member of the Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination, Abbott contributed funding for the creation of the Hepatitis C Evaluations to Amplify Testing and Treatment (HEAT) program, which has supported seven countries to date.
- Abbott Fund has joined the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria and is contributing funding to advance laboratory systems' readiness and capability ratings in more than 20 low- and middle-income countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, helping them detect and respond to potential local health threats before they become global pandemics.
08
INNOVATE FOR ACCESS AND AFFORDABILITY (continued)
2030 GOAL
Advance health equity through partnership
Expand affordable access to healthcare for underserved, diverse, and at-risk communities, including women and children, by delivering innovative, decentralized models of care that advance prevention and early diagnosis, improve nutrition, provide quality treatment and care, and lower total costs.
PROGRESS AND NOTES
- Through social investing and Abbott Fund programs, we provided decentralized healthcare services, helping more than 1.2 million people access healthcare close to where they live.
- As part of our ongoing work, we focused efforts on research infrastructure, continued training of diverse clinical research personnel, and improved diversity within Abbott's own clinical trials. Through a five-year plan, Abbott will work alongside the Institute for Health Equity at Norton Healthcare to build research program models that can be implemented by historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and clinics serving underrepresented communities.
- As part of our ongoing partnership with the Tanzanian government, we completed the first models for emergency care at a district hospital emergency department and at a village emergency dispensary. Since 2010, we have provided emergency care services to nearly
1.3 million patients there. In the last decade, we have supported the training of nearly 200 emergency medicine doctors and nurses who are now leading care in Tanzania. In 2023, we also supported the ongoing training of more than 3,300 health workers, including doctors, surgeons, nurses, and social workers.
- The Abbott Center for Malnutrition Solutions (ACMS) supported the implementation of malnutrition screenings by providing more than 1,000 mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) z-score tapes to community-based health workers and partners in 10 countries.
- Provided grants to food banks and health clinics in the United States and Puerto Rico in advance of hurricane season, enabling investments in generators, warehouse and staff equipment, and supplies that improved their efficiency and operational output following disasters, particularly Hurricane Idalia. When New Orleans, Louisiana, lost power following a tornado, a generator purchased through our grant helped preserve vaccines worth $150,000.
- In India, we partnered with the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) to develop a model of care to address noncommunicable diseases in underserved communities. The community-based clinics and telemedicine services provide primary, acute, and noncommunicable disease care while also creating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for SEWA members. The program runs in 35 districts across six states, reaching more than 174,000 community members in 2023.
09
INNOVATE FOR ACCESS AND AFFORDABILITY (continued)
2030 GOAL
Advance health equity through partnership (continued)
Partner with stakeholders to improve health outcomes by advancing standards and building access to affordable, integrated solutions.
PROGRESS AND NOTES
- Through our licensing partnership with the Real Madrid Foundation, more than 25,000 hours of our Future Well Kids curriculum, which is focused on noncommunicable diseases, were delivered by the foundation's coaches, staff, and volunteers, reaching more than 5,000 children across nine countries.
- We supported eight health centers across the United States with the launch of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) Innovation Incubator. In 2023, the Innovation Incubator reached more than 45,000 people through innovations to patient portals, screenings, and apps, providing people access to information about their health in the language they need, through platforms they feel safe using, and in ways that work best for them. Future Well Communities partners Erie Family Health Centers and the University of Minnesota Community-University Health Care Center participated in the Innovation Incubator, increasing patient portal usage and supporting telehealth engagement in Illinois and Minnesota.
- Since 2019, we've partnered with the Rwandan Ministry of Health and the Society for Family Health to increase access to primary care for more than 520,000 people living in rural and hard- to-reach areas. The partnership also supported health workforce capability building, providing on-the-job skills training for more than 180 health post workers over the past two years.
- In India, we work with Americares India to upgrade primary healthcare centers (PHCs) to health and wellness centers (HWCs), which offer enhanced reproductive, maternal, and neonatal health services; build capacity of PHC staff and accredited social health activists (ASHAs); and educate communities on communicable and noncommunicable diseases. We have expanded our initial commitment to upgrading more than 300 PHCs across 15 states by the end of 2026, improving access to quality and affordable healthcare to a potential 9.8 million people in underserved communities. By the end of 2023, we had upgraded 93 PHCs.
10
