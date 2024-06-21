Sustainability is about human flourishing. So is Abbott. We work to advance it at multiple levels.

Sustainability is implicit in Abbott's purpose: helping people live fuller lives. That commitment begins with the healthcare products and technologies we create and carries through everything we do as a company. Personal Abbott has a vision for the future of healthcare - one centered on building and sustaining people's health by creating a true healthcare system, rather than the traditional, treatment-focused "sick care" system that we have today. We're pioneering technologies that provide people greater knowledge and power in the management of their health, enabling them to better understand the unique language of their bodies and to respond optimally. Because of Abbott's unique breadth across the spectrum of healthcare, we're able to better see emerging trends and connections,

allowing us to provide more of the answers people are seeking to more of their health needs. Societal While we're making healthcare more personal, we're simultaneously working to bring those benefits to more people than ever before. We aim to help three billion people per year by 2030. To achieve that ambitious goal, we've adopted design principles to help us innovate for greater access and affordability of care. This can mean designing products to enable them to be used remotely, helping to reduce the need for care in higher-cost institutional settings. It can mean using materials that reduce product cost. Or it can mean delivering operational efficiency for health system customers, allowing them to care for people at lower cost, achieving greater impact at the societal level.

It also means helping communities build greater understanding of health and how to sustain it. Our Future Well Kids program educates children about chronic diseases and inspires them to make healthy choices for their futures, while Future Well Communities helps to address social drivers of health, such as access to nutritious food. This means helping to build needed healthcare infrastructure, as we have through our partnership with the government of Tanzania over the past two decades. This includes creating physical infrastructure, such as the regional laboratory network we've helped build across the country, and human infrastructure, as we've done through the emergency medicine training program we created there. We prioritize projects that are sustainable over the long term, and we commit ourselves to maximizing their impact through the years.