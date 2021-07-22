Log in
Abbott Laboratories : 2Q 2021 Earnings Infographic

07/22/2021 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECOND-QUARTER

2021 RESULTS

TOTAL COMPANY

$10.2B

+35%1

TOTAL COMPANY

ON AN

SALES WORLDWIDE

ORGANIC BASIS*

$1.17

REFLECTS OVER

105%3

ADJUSTED

GROWTH VERSUS

DILUTED EPS2

THE PRIOR YEAR

FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS4

$4.30 TO $4.50

REFLECTS STRONG DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH

KEY BUSINESS UNITS5

ON AN ORGANIC BASIS*

+45.1% +57.2%

MEDICAL DEVICESDIAGNOSTICS

+9.5% +14.5%

NUTRITIONESTABLISHED PHARMACEUTICALS

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

FREEST YLE LIBRE®†

43% growth in FreeStyle Libre on an organic basis6

World's leading7 continuous glucose monitoring system has nearly 3.5 million users worldwide

NUTRITION

16% growth in Adult Nutrition on an organic basis8

Pandemic continues to raise awareness of how good nutrition and hydration support immune health

DIAGNOSTICS

57% growth on anorganic basis9

Partnership with United Airlines enables international travelers to use BinaxNOWTM Home Test and NAVICATM app to return to the U.S. if they test negative

*Organic sales growth excludes impact of foreign exchange. For full financial data and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, please see our press release dated July 22, 2021, available at www.abbottinvestor.com. 1. On a GAAP basis, second-quarter Abbott sales increased 39.5%. 2. Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $0.66. 3. Second-quarter diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis reflects 120% growth. 4. Abbott projects 2021 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of $2.75 to $2.95. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2021 of $1.55 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, including expenses to align its COVID-19testing-related business with current and projected demand, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. 5. On a GAAP basis, Medical Devices sales increased 51.3%; Diagnostics sales increased 62.8%; Nutrition sales increased 11.9%; Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 16.4%. 6. On a GAAP basis, FreeStyle Libre increased 53%. 7. Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Data based on the number of users worldwide for the FreeStyle Libre system compared to the number of users for other leading personal use, sensor-based glucose monitoring systems. 8. On a GAAP basis, Global Adult Nutrition increased 18%. 9. On a GAAP basis, Diagnostics increased 63%. †Find important safety information about the FreeStyle® Libre portfolio: www.freestylelibre.us/safety-information.

‡The BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test is a lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2. This test is authorized for prescription home use with self-collected observed direct anterior nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged 15 years or older who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within the first seven days of symptom onset or adult collected nasal swab samples from individuals aged four years or older who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within the first seven days of symptom onset. The BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test is to be performed only with the supervision of a telehealth proctor.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Abbott Laboratories published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 14:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
