  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Abbott Laboratories
  News
  Summary
    ABT   US0028241000

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-19 pm EDT
109.93 USD   +2.72%
08:18aAbbott Labs Posts Higher 2Q Profit, Sales
DJ
08:14aAbbott Laboratories Reports Higher Adjusted Q2 Profit, Sales; Raises Full-Year 2022 Outlook
MT
08:14aABBOTT LABORATORIES : 2Q 2022 Press Release
PU
Abbott Laboratories : 2Q 2022 Earnings Infographic

07/20/2022 | 08:14am EDT
TOTAL COMPANY

$11.3B

+14.3%1

SALES WORLDWIDE

ON AN

ORGANIC BASIS*

$1.432

REFLECTS

22.2%3

ADJUSTED

IN ADJUSTED EPS

DILUTED EPS

GROWTH VERSUS

PRIOR YEAR

RAISING FULL-YEAR

2022 EPS GUIDANCE

AT LEAST $4.904

In adjusted diluted EPS

SECOND-QUARTER

2022 RESULTS

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

EXTENDING OUR

CGM LEADERSHIP

FDA clearance for FreeStyle Libre®** 3 continuous glucose monitoring system

Automatically displays up-to-the-minute glucose readings, unsurpassed 14-day accuracy and real-time glucose alarms in the world's smallest and thinnest†† on-body sensor

INNOVATING

BREAKTHROUGH TECH

FDA Breakthrough Device Designation to explore use of deep brain stimulation (DBS) to manage severe depression

Expands potential for Abbott's DBS system currently used to help control symptoms for people with movement disorders

BUSINESS UNIT SALES

$3.8B

$4.3B

MEDICAL DEVICES

DIAGNOSTICS

$1.2B

$2.0B

ESTABLISHED

NUTRITION

PHARMACEUTICALS

BUILDING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

2021 Global Sustainability Report demonstrates progress toward ambitious goals in 2030 Sustainability Plan

New design principles will embed access and affordability into product development and portfolio

*Organic sales growth excludes impact of foreign exchange. For full financial data and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, please see our press release dated July 20, 2022, available at www.abbottinvestor.com. **Find important safety information about the FreeStyle Libre portfolio: www.freestylelibre.us/safety-information.

Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Comparison based on publicly available information. †† Among patient-applied sensors. Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care.

1. On a GAAP basis, second-quarter Abbott sales increased 10.1%. 2. Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $1.14. 3. On a GAAP basis, diluted EPS from continuing operations reflects growth of 72.7%. 4. Abbott is raising its projected full-year 2022 diluted earnings per share under GAAP to at least $3.50.

Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2022 of $1.40 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, costs related to a voluntary recall, expenses associated with acquisitions, restructurings and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, Abbott is raising its projected adjusted diluted earnings per share to at least $4.90 for the full-year 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Abbott Laboratories published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41 745 M - -
Net income 2022 6 632 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 113 000
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Duration : Period :
Abbott Laboratories Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 109,93 $
Average target price 128,10 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert B. Ford Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & COO
Robert Emmett Funck Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Sabina Ewing Chief Investment Officer, VP-Business & Technology
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Independent Director
William A. Osborn Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-21.89%192 481
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.68%120 022
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.97%67 977
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.90%32 890
HOYA CORPORATION-26.65%32 815
DEXCOM, INC.-39.93%31 652