Abbott Laboratories : 2Q 2022 Earnings Infographic

Expands potential for Abbott's DBS system currently used to help control symptoms for people with movement disorders

*Organic sales growth excludes impact of foreign exchange. For full financial data and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, please see our press release dated July 20, 2022, available at www.abbottinvestor.com. **Find important safety information about the FreeStyle Libre portfolio: www.freestylelibre.us/safety-information.

† Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Comparison based on publicly available information. †† Among patient-applied sensors. Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care.

1. On a GAAP basis, second-quarter Abbott sales increased 10.1%. 2. Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $1.14. 3. On a GAAP basis, diluted EPS from continuing operations reflects growth of 72.7%. 4. Abbott is raising its projected full-year 2022 diluted earnings per share under GAAP to at least $3.50.

Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2022 of $1.40 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, costs related to a voluntary recall, expenses associated with acquisitions, restructurings and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, Abbott is raising its projected adjusted diluted earnings per share to at least $4.90 for the full-year 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.