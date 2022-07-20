Abbott Laboratories : 2Q 2022 Press Release

Log in
News Release

Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

  • Sales growth of 10.1 percent; organic sales growth of 14.3 percent
  • GAAP diluted EPS growth of 72.7 percent; adjusted diluted EPS growth of 22.2 percent
  • Global COVID-19testing-related sales of $2.3 billion in the second quarter
  • Continues to strengthen portfolio with new product approvals

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., July 20, 2022 - Abbott today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  • Second-quartersales of $11.3 billion increased 10.1 percent on a reported basis and 14.3 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
  • GAAP diluted EPS1 was $1.14 in the second quarter. Excluding specified items, adjusted diluted EPS was $1.43, which reflects growth of 22.2 percent compared to the prior year.
  • Global COVID-19testing-related sales were $2.3 billion in the second quarter.
  • Abbott is raising its full-year 2022 EPS guidance. Abbott projects full-year diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of at least $3.50 and projected adjusted diluted EPS of at least $4.90.
  • 2022 guidance includes projected COVID-19testing-related sales of $6.1 billion, which includes sales of $5.6 billion through June 2022 and projected sales of $500 million over the next few months.
  • In April, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Aveir™ single- chamber (VR) leadless pacemaker for the treatment of patients with slow heart rhythms. Aveir VR is the world's only leadless pacemaker with a unique mapping capability to assess correct positioning prior to placement and was specifically designed to be expandable and retrievable when therapy needs evolve or the device needs to be replaced.
  • In May, Abbott announced U.S. FDA clearance of its FreeStyle Libre® 3 system, which automatically delivers up-to-the-minute glucose readings and unsurpassed 14-day accuracy2 in the world's smallest and thinnest3 wearable sensor.
  • In June, Abbott announced breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA for its first-of-its-kindglucose-ketone biowearable sensor development program, which will enable people with diabetes to continuously monitor glucose and ketones in one sensor, helping those at risk for developing a life-threatening complication called diabetic ketoacidosis.

"We achieved another quarter of strong growth and are raising our full-year EPS guidance," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "Our new product pipeline has remained highly productive, and our diversified business has continued to be resilient in a challenging macro environment."

-more-

Page 1 of 19

SECOND-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the second quarter 2022:

Total Company($ in millions)

% Change vs. 2Q21

Sales 2Q22

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

Total *

4,892

6,365

11,257

36.6

(4.2)

10.1

36.6

2.3

14.3

Nutrition

761

1,192

1,953

(12.9)

(3.5)

(7.4)

(12.9)

1.5

(4.5)

Diagnostics

2,469

1,853

4,322

113.8

(11.4)

33.1

113.8

(5.6)

36.9

Established Pharmaceuticals

--

1,223

1,223

n/a

3.7

3.7

n/a

9.2

9.2

Medical Devices

1,660

2,097

3,757

7.9

(1.5)

2.5

7.9

7.1

7.5

* Total Q2 2022 Abbott sales include Other Sales of approximately $2 million.

% Change vs. 1H21

Sales 1H22

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

Total *

9,829

13,323

23,152

32.5

0.5

12.0

32.5

6.7

15.9

Nutrition

1,438

2,409

3,847

(15.9)

(1.1)

(7.2)

(15.9)

3.6

(4.4)

Diagnostics

5,210

4,398

9,608

86.4

(1.5)

32.3

86.4

4.3

35.9

Established Pharmaceuticals

--

2,370

2,370

n/a

5.3

5.3

n/a

11.2

11.2

Medical Devices

3,176

4,146

7,322

9.9

1.2

4.8

9.9

9.0

9.4

  • Total 1H 2022 Abbott sales include Other Sales of approximately $5 million. n/a = Not Applicable.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Second-quarter 2022 worldwide sales of $11.3 billion increased 10.1 percent on a reported basis and 14.3 percent on an organic basis.

Worldwide sales, excluding COVID-19testing-related sales, decreased 0.3 percent on a reported basis and increased 4.1 percent on an organic basis in the quarter.4 Worldwide sales were negatively impacted by a voluntary recall and manufacturing shutdown initiated in February of certain infant formula products manufactured at one of Abbott's U.S. plants. Excluding COVID-19testing-related sales and the U.S. sales associated with the recalled products in the current and prior years, total worldwide sales increased 1.6 percent on a reported basis and 6.2 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. 5

-more-

Page 2 of 19

Nutrition

($ in millions)

% Change vs. 2Q21

Sales 2Q22

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

Total

761

1,192

1,953

(12.9)

(3.5)

(7.4)

(12.9)

1.5

(4.5)

Pediatric

413

512

925

(21.6)

(9.5)

(15.3)

(21.6)

(5.8)

(13.4)

Adult

348

680

1,028

0.5

1.6

1.2

0.5

7.6

5.2

% Change vs. 1H21

Sales 1H22

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

Total

1,438

2,409

3,847

(15.9)

(1.1)

(7.2)

(15.9)

3.6

(4.4)

Pediatric

751

1,021

1,772

(27.5)

(9.1)

(17.9)

(27.5)

(5.6)

(16.1)

Adult

687

1,388

2,075

2.1

5.8

4.6

2.1

11.5

8.3

Worldwide Nutrition sales decreased 7.4 percent on a reported basis and 4.5 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Total worldwide Nutrition and Pediatric Nutrition sales were negatively impacted by a voluntary recall and manufacturing shutdown initiated in February of certain infant formula products manufactured at one of Abbott's U.S. plants. On July 1, Abbott restarted partial production at the facility. Excluding the U.S. sales associated with these products in the current and prior years, total worldwide Nutrition sales increased 0.5 percent on a reported basis and 3.8 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.6

In Adult Nutrition, Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading diabetes nutrition brand, led to global sales growth of 1.2 percent on a reported basis and 5.2 percent on an organic basis.

-more-

Page 3 of 19

Diagnostics($ in millions)

% Change vs. 2Q21

Sales 2Q22

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

Total

2,469

1,853

4,322

113.8

(11.4)

33.1

113.8

(5.6)

36.9

Core Laboratory

287

934

1,221

1.3

(8.6)

(6.5)

1.3

(2.0)

(1.3)

Molecular

71

141

212

(23.7)

(28.4)

(26.9)

(23.7)

(24.4)

(24.2)

Point of Care

101

38

139

3.2

(3.7)

1.2

3.2

0.3

2.4

Rapid Diagnostics

2,010

740

2,750

195.4

(11.2)

81.7

195.4

(5.8)

84.6

% Change vs. 1H21

Sales 1H22

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

Total

5,210

4,398

9,608

86.4

(1.5)

32.3

86.4

4.3

35.9

Core Laboratory

555

1,850

2,405

0.1

(4.3)

(3.4)

0.1

1.7

1.3

Molecular

243

389

632

(9.4)

(16.9)

(14.2)

(9.4)

(12.4)

(11.3)

Point of Care

192

75

267

1.2

(1.7)

0.4

1.2

2.0

1.4

Rapid Diagnostics

4,220

2,084

6,304

136.6

4.9

67.2

136.6

10.9

70.4

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 33.1 percent on a reported basis and 36.9 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Global COVID-19testing-related sales were $2.3 billion in the quarter, led by sales of testing products in Rapid Diagnostics.

Sales in Core Laboratory and Molecular Diagnostics were impacted by year-over-year declines in COVID-19testing-related sales in these businesses. Excluding COVID-19testing-related sales, Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales decreased 3.1 percent on a reported basis and increased 2.3 percent on an organic basis and Molecular Diagnostics sales increased 17.9 percent on a reported basis and 22.3 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.7

-more-

Page 4 of 19

Established Pharmaceuticals($ in millions)

% Change vs. 2Q21

Sales 2Q22

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

Total

--

1,223

1,223

n/a

3.7

3.7

n/a

9.2

9.2

Key Emerging Markets

--

931

931

n/a

1.8

1.8

n/a

7.1

7.1

Other

--

292

292

n/a

10.3

10.3

n/a

16.7

16.7

% Change vs. 1H21

Sales 1H22

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

Total

--

2,370

2,370

n/a

5.3

5.3

n/a

11.2

11.2

Key Emerging Markets

--

1,833

1,833

n/a

5.6

5.6

n/a

11.8

11.8

Other

--

537

537

n/a

4.5

4.5

n/a

9.2

9.2

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 3.7 percent on a reported basis and 9.2 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 1.8 percent on a reported basis and 7.1 percent on an organic basis, led by double-digit growth on a reported and organic basis in several geographies and therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic, respiratory and central nervous system/pain management.

Other sales increased 10.3 percent on a reported basis and 16.7 percent on an organic basis in the quarter.

-more-

Page 5 of 19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Abbott Laboratories published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
