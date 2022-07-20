Abbott Laboratories : 2Q 2022 Press Release

"We achieved another quarter of strong growth and are raising our full-year EPS guidance," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "Our new product pipeline has remained highly productive, and our diversified business has continued to be resilient in a challenging macro environment."

In June, Abbott announced breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA for its

In May, Abbott announced U.S. FDA clearance of its FreeStyle Libre

In April, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Aveir™ single- chamber (VR) leadless pacemaker for the treatment of patients with slow heart rhythms. Aveir VR is the world's only leadless pacemaker with a unique mapping capability to assess correct positioning prior to placement and was specifically designed to be expandable and retrievable when therapy needs evolve or the device needs to be replaced.

SECOND-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the second quarter 2022:

Total Company($ in millions)

% Change vs. 2Q21 Sales 2Q22 Reported Organic U.S. Int'l Total U.S. Int'l Total U.S. Int'l Total Total * 4,892 6,365 11,257 36.6 (4.2) 10.1 36.6 2.3 14.3 Nutrition 761 1,192 1,953 (12.9) (3.5) (7.4) (12.9) 1.5 (4.5) Diagnostics 2,469 1,853 4,322 113.8 (11.4) 33.1 113.8 (5.6) 36.9 Established Pharmaceuticals -- 1,223 1,223 n/a 3.7 3.7 n/a 9.2 9.2 Medical Devices 1,660 2,097 3,757 7.9 (1.5) 2.5 7.9 7.1 7.5 * Total Q2 2022 Abbott sales include Other Sales of approximately $2 million. % Change vs. 1H21 Sales 1H22 Reported Organic U.S. Int'l Total U.S. Int'l Total U.S. Int'l Total Total * 9,829 13,323 23,152 32.5 0.5 12.0 32.5 6.7 15.9 Nutrition 1,438 2,409 3,847 (15.9) (1.1) (7.2) (15.9) 3.6 (4.4) Diagnostics 5,210 4,398 9,608 86.4 (1.5) 32.3 86.4 4.3 35.9 Established Pharmaceuticals -- 2,370 2,370 n/a 5.3 5.3 n/a 11.2 11.2 Medical Devices 3,176 4,146 7,322 9.9 1.2 4.8 9.9 9.0 9.4

Total 1H 2022 Abbott sales include Other Sales of approximately $5 million. n/a = Not Applicable.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Second-quarter 2022 worldwide sales of $11.3 billion increased 10.1 percent on a reported basis and 14.3 percent on an organic basis.

Worldwide sales, excluding COVID-19testing-related sales, decreased 0.3 percent on a reported basis and increased 4.1 percent on an organic basis in the quarter.4 Worldwide sales were negatively impacted by a voluntary recall and manufacturing shutdown initiated in February of certain infant formula products manufactured at one of Abbott's U.S. plants. Excluding COVID-19testing-related sales and the U.S. sales associated with the recalled products in the current and prior years, total worldwide sales increased 1.6 percent on a reported basis and 6.2 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. 5

