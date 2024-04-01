By Denny Jacob

Abbott Laboratories' i-STAT TBI cartridge received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration to be used with whole blood, offering an additional tool for people with suspected concussions.

The healthcare-products manufacturer said the cartridge's ability to use whole blood will provide lab-quality results in 15 minutes.

Abbott said the clearance will enable testing in new healthcare settings beyond hospital emergency departments including urgent care clinics with a certificate to perform moderate complexity tests.

