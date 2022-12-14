Advanced search
    ABT   US0028241000

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:03 2022-12-14 am EST
112.10 USD   +0.51%
10:42aAbbott Laboratories Currently Up Six Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since February 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:40aAbbott and the brain injury association of america launch concussion awareness now coalition; team up with rebel wilson to raise awareness on seriousness of concussions
AQ
12/12Citigroup Adjusts Abbott Laboratories Price Target to $125 From $114, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Abbott Laboratories Currently Up Six Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since February 2021 -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 10:42am EST
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is currently at $112.37, up $0.84 or 0.75%


--Would be highest close since June 9, 2022, when it closed at $112.71

--Currently up six consecutive days; up 8.19% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Feb. 12, 2021, when it rose for six straight trading days

--Best six day stretch since the six days ending Feb. 3, 2022, when it rose 8.36%

--Up 4.45% month-to-date

--Down 20.16% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2002, when it fell 28.25%

--Down 20.56% from its all-time closing high of $141.46 on Dec. 27, 2021

--Down 17.11% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 15, 2021), when it closed at $135.56

--Down 20.56% from its 52-week closing high of $141.46 on Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 18.21% from its 52-week closing low of $95.06 on Oct. 21, 2022

--Traded as high as $112.52

--Up 0.89% at today's intraday high


All data as of 10:24:22 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1041ET

