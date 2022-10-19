Abbott Laboratories Down Over 6%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2021 -- Data Talk

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is currently at $98.18, down $6.80 or 6.47%

--Would be lowest close since Sept. 30, 2022, when it closed at $96.76

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 1, 2021, when it fell 9.31%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Up 1.47% month-to-date

--Down 30.24% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

--Down 30.59% from its all-time closing high of $141.46 on Dec. 27, 2021

--Down 20.38% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 20, 2021), when it closed at $123.31

--Down 30.59% from its 52-week closing high of $141.46 on Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 1.47% from its 52-week closing low of $96.76 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as low as $97.81

--Down 6.83% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 1, 2021, when it fell as much as 9.39%

--Fourth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:11:02 AM ET

