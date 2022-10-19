Advanced search
    ABT   US0028241000

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
2022-10-19
97.37 USD   -7.25%
10:59aAbbott Laboratories Raises Full-Year Profit View After Delivering Third-Quarter Beat
MT
10:41aAbbott Laboratories Reports Lower Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales; Raises Full-Year 2022 Outlook; Shares Fall
MT
10:29aAbbott Laboratories Down Over 6%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
Abbott Laboratories Down Over 6%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2021 -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 10:29am EDT
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is currently at $98.18, down $6.80 or 6.47%


--Would be lowest close since Sept. 30, 2022, when it closed at $96.76

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 1, 2021, when it fell 9.31%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Up 1.47% month-to-date

--Down 30.24% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

--Down 30.59% from its all-time closing high of $141.46 on Dec. 27, 2021

--Down 20.38% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 20, 2021), when it closed at $123.31

--Down 30.59% from its 52-week closing high of $141.46 on Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 1.47% from its 52-week closing low of $96.76 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as low as $97.81

--Down 6.83% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 1, 2021, when it fell as much as 9.39%

--Fourth worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:11:02 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1028ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 536 M - -
Net income 2022 6 869 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 028 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 184 B 184 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
EV / Sales 2023 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 113 000
Free-Float 87,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 104,98 $
Average target price 122,18 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Managers and Directors
Robert B. Ford Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & COO
Robert Emmett Funck Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Sabina Ewing Chief Investment Officer, VP-Business & Technology
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Independent Director
William A. Osborn Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-25.41%183 843
MEDTRONIC PLC-18.70%111 782
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-6.16%65 775
DEXCOM, INC.-27.79%38 053
HOYA CORPORATION-13.38%35 509
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-27.82%31 532