Abbott Laboratories : Glucose Monitor Gets European Approval

By Matt Grossman

Abbott Laboratories said Monday that its FreeStyle Libre 3 glucose-monitoring system has received approval for use in Europe.

The system includes a small sensor that is applied to the back of the upper arm and worn for 14 days at a time, Abbott said. The sensor interacts with a mobile app to help people with diabetes monitor their glucose levels.

Abbott, based in Illinois, said it will launch the system in Europe in the coming months.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com