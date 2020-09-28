Log in
ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Abbott Laboratories : Glucose Monitor Gets European Approval

09/28/2020 | 09:27am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Abbott Laboratories said Monday that its FreeStyle Libre 3 glucose-monitoring system has received approval for use in Europe.

The system includes a small sensor that is applied to the back of the upper arm and worn for 14 days at a time, Abbott said. The sensor interacts with a mobile app to help people with diabetes monitor their glucose levels.

Abbott, based in Illinois, said it will launch the system in Europe in the coming months.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 067 M - -
Net income 2020 3 667 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,0x
Yield 2020 1,40%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,91x
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 107 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Duration : Period :
Abbott Laboratories Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 113,44 $
Last Close Price 103,45 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert B. Ford President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Miles D. White Executive Chairman
Robert E. Funck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roxanne Schuh Austin Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES19.10%183 161
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.07%138 669
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-17.61%64 954
HOYA CORPORATION11.72%41 420
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.76%40 316
DEXCOM, INC.83.94%38 523
