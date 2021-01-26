Abbott Laboratories : Panbio Covid-19 Test Approved for Asymptomatic Screening, Self-Swabbing in Europe

By Colin Kellaher

Abbott Laboratories on Tuesday said it received European approval for the use of its Panbio Covid-19 Ag rapid-test device for asymptomatic testing and self-swabbing.

The Abbott Park, Ill., maker of health-care products said the approvals enable mass testing of people who don't currently present symptoms of the disease and the self-collection of nasal specimens under the supervision of a health-care worker.

Abbott said it has shipped 200 million Panbio rapid antigen tests, which deliver results in as little as 15 minutes, to 120 countries since August.

The test isn't available in the U.S., where Abbott makes and sells the BinaxNOW Covid-19 Ag Card, which has received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Abbott said it is pursuing an FDA emergency authorization for an asymptomatic indication.

