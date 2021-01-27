Log in
ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Abbott Laboratories : Sees Larger-Than-Expected 2021 Profit

01/27/2021 | 08:13am EST
By Matt Grossman

Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday projected that its full-year adjusted profit will be higher than analysts had previously forecast, as demand for Covid-19 testing continues to drive strong sales.

The Abbott Park, Ill.-based health-products company said it expects full-year earnings of at least $3.74 a share in 2021. Excluding one-time items such as acquisition and amortization expenses, the company's adjusted profit will be at least $5 a share, the company projected.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been forecasting a full-year adjusted profit of $4.24 a share.

The company's role in Covid-19 diagnostic testing has been a boon to its revenue, contributing $2.4 billion in sales in the fourth quarter.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 0812ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 854 M - -
Net income 2020 4 415 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,9x
Yield 2020 1,26%
Capitalization 197 B 197 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,16x
EV / Sales 2021 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 107 000
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Duration : Period :
Abbott Laboratories Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 120,53 $
Last Close Price 114,73 $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert B. Ford President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Miles D. White Executive Chairman
Robert E. Funck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roxanne Schuh Austin Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES4.79%196 578
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.33%157 148
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.25%75 142
HOYA CORPORATION-3.92%48 957
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.0.13%42 193
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.0.71%41 279
