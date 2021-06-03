Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Abbott Laboratories
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABT   US0028241000

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Abbott Laboratories : R&D pipeline continues to be highly productive, with a steady cadence of recent and upcoming product launches across the portfolio (Form 8-K)

06/03/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
R&D pipeline continues to be highly productive, with a steady cadence of recent and upcoming product launches across the portfolio

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., June 1, 2021 - Abbott today announced an update to its financial outlook for the full-year 2021. The updated guidance is due to significantly lower recent and projected COVID-19 diagnostic testing demand. This has been driven by several factors, including significant reductions in cases in the U.S. and other major developed countries, accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines globally and, most recently, U.S. health authority guidance on testing for fully vaccinated individuals.

While it's positive that these external events and trends signal an accelerated return to normalcy for many countries, they have suddenly and fundamentally impacted market demand for COVID-19 testing, particularly for surveillance and screening with rapid testing.

As a result, Abbott now projects full-year 2021 diluted EPS from continuing operations under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $2.75 to $2.95 and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.50, reflecting strong, double-digit growth versus the prior year.

Abbott made significant contributions to the global fight against COVID-19, including the development of 12 tests globally. Contributions from COVID-19 testing gave the company additional flexibility to further invest in its strong and growing base business that continues to see accelerating growth momentum, including contributions from several recently launched products across its portfolio.

'We've recently seen a rapid decline in COVID-19 testing demand and anticipate this trend will continue, which led us to adjust our full-year guidance,' said Robert B. Ford, president and chief executive officer, Abbott. 'At the same time, excluding COVID-19 tests, our organic base business growth is accelerating, we continue to see improving end-markets and our new product pipeline continues to be highly productive.'

Abbott Conference Call

Abbott will conduct a live webcast of a special conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later today.

-more-

Page 1 of 2

Abbott's Earnings-Per Share Guidance

Abbott projects 2021 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of $2.75 to $2.95. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2021 of $1.55 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, including expenses to align its COVID-19 testing-related business with current and projected demand, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $4.30 to $4.50 for full-year 2021.

Abbott projects second-quarter 2021 guidance for diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of at least $0.39. Abbott forecasts specified items for the second quarter 2021 of $0.61 per share primarily related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, including expenses to align its COVID-19 testing-related business with current and projected demand, as well as intangible amortization, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be at least $1.00 for the second quarter.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

- Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -

A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Abbott Financial:

Scott Leinenweber, 224-668-0791

Michael Comilla, 224-668-1872

Laura Dauer, 224-667-2299

Abbott Media:

Scott Stoffel, 224-668-5201

###

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Abbott Laboratories published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 20:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABBOTT LABORATORIES
04:25pABBOTT LABORATORIES  : R&D pipeline continues to be highly productive, with a st..
PU
04:24pABBOTT LABORATORIES  : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regula..
AQ
09:57aMedtronic to Stop Selling HVAD Implantable Heart Pump Over Safety Concerns
DJ
08:19aABBOTT LABORATORIES  : Says It Has Capacity to Support Expanded Use of Heart Pum..
MT
07:01aABBOTT  : Confirms Capacity to Support Expanded Use of HeartMate 3™ Heart ..
PR
06/02ABBOTT LABORATORIES  : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Abbott Laboratories to $..
MT
06/02ABBOTT LABORATORIES  : Atlantic Adjusts Price Target on Abbott Laboratories to $..
MT
06/02ABBOTT LABORATORIES  : Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Abbott Laboratories to $12..
MT
06/02ABBOTT LABORATORIES  : Bernstein Adjusts Price Target on Abbott Laboratories to ..
MT
06/02ABBOTT LABORATORIES  : UBS Adjusts Abbott Laboratories' Price Target to $127 Fro..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 433 M - -
Net income 2021 5 673 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 190 B 190 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,05x
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 109 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Duration : Period :
Abbott Laboratories Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 124,85 $
Last Close Price 106,90 $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert B. Ford President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Robert E. Funck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Miles D. White Executive Chairman
Roxanne Schuh Austin Independent Director
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-3.38%189 942
MEDTRONIC PLC6.53%166 561
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.61%69 413
HOYA CORPORATION-2.24%47 051
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.7.69%45 542
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.1.69%41 033