Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Abbott Laboratories
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABT   US0028241000

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Abbott Labs Chairman Miles D. White Retires; CEO Ford Named Chairman Effective Friday

12/10/2021 | 02:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman

Abbott Laboratories Chairman and former chief executive Miles D. White is retiring, stepping down from the board effective Friday.

The company's chief executive, Robert B. Ford, was elected as chairman.

"We're grateful for Miles' leadership and his exceptional work to transform Abbott into the leading health technology company that it is today," lead director William A. Osborn said in the company's press release.

Mr. Ford said, "I want to thank Miles for all he's done for Abbott and the people we serve, as well as his mentorship and friendship throughout my career."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1424ET

All news about ABBOTT LABORATORIES
02:24pAbbott Laboratories' Executive Chairman Retires; New Chairman Named
MT
02:24pAbbott Labs Chairman Miles D. White Retires; CEO Ford Named Chairman Effective Friday
DJ
02:02pAbbott Laboratories Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend; Up to $5 Billion Share Repurchases ..
MT
02:01pAbbott Names Robert B. Ford Chairman of the Board; Miles D. White to Retire as Executiv..
PR
01:39pAbbott Boosts Dividend, Authorizes New Buyback Program
DJ
01:01pAbbott Increases Quarterly Dividend for 50th Consecutive Year
PR
09:07aAbbott Laboratories Initiated at Outperform by RBC With $146 Price Target; Firm Notes '..
MT
12/08INSIDER SELL : Abbott Laboratories
MT
12/03Health Care Ticks Lower As Pfizer Gains - Health Care Roundup
DJ
11/29Thermo Fisher says its COVID-19 tests accurately detects Omicron variant
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABBOTT LABORATORIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 42 054 M - -
Net income 2021 6 560 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 234 B 234 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
EV / Sales 2022 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 109 000
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Duration : Period :
Abbott Laboratories Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 132,53 $
Average target price 136,47 $
Spread / Average Target 2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert B. Ford President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Robert Emmett Funck Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Miles D. White Executive Chairman
Sabina Ewing Chief Investment Officer, VP-Business & Technology
Roxanne Schuh Austin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES20.90%234 351
MEDTRONIC PLC-4.03%151 680
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.51%69 617
HOYA CORPORATION29.61%59 163
DEXCOM, INC.51.51%54 291
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.26.05%53 115