Abbott Labs Chairman Miles D. White Retires; CEO Ford Named Chairman Effective Friday

Abbott Laboratories Chairman and former chief executive Miles D. White is retiring, stepping down from the board effective Friday.

The company's chief executive, Robert B. Ford, was elected as chairman.

"We're grateful for Miles' leadership and his exceptional work to transform Abbott into the leading health technology company that it is today," lead director William A. Osborn said in the company's press release.

Mr. Ford said, "I want to thank Miles for all he's done for Abbott and the people we serve, as well as his mentorship and friendship throughout my career."

