Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Abbott Laboratories
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABT   US0028241000

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-19 pm EDT
109.93 USD   +2.72%
08:18aAbbott Labs Posts Higher 2Q Profit, Sales
DJ
08:14aAbbott Laboratories Reports Higher Adjusted Q2 Profit, Sales; Raises Full-Year 2022 Outlook
MT
08:14aABBOTT LABORATORIES : 2Q 2022 Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Abbott Labs Posts Higher 2Q Profit, Sales

07/20/2022 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dean Seal


Abbott Laboratories posted a wider profit and 10% sales growth in the second quarter, despite the hit it took from a voluntary recall and manufacturing shutdown for infant formula products made at one of its U.S. plants.

The Abbott Park, Ill.-based healthcare-products company reported net earnings of $2.02 billion, or $1.14 a share, compared with $1.19 billion, or 66 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.

Stripping out costs associated with a product recall, acquisitions and other one-time items, adjusted earrings were $1.43 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting $1.13 a share.

Net sales were $11.26 billion, compared with $10.22 billion last year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting $10.3 billion.

The company said that excluding $2.32 billion in Covid-19 testing-related revenue, worldwide sales ticked down during the quarter due to its infant formula recall.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 0817ET

All news about ABBOTT LABORATORIES
08:18aAbbott Labs Posts Higher 2Q Profit, Sales
DJ
08:14aAbbott Laboratories Reports Higher Adjusted Q2 Profit, Sales; Raises Full-Year 2022 Out..
MT
08:14aABBOTT LABORATORIES : 2Q 2022 Press Release
PU
08:14aABBOTT LABORATORIES : 2Q 2022 Earnings Infographic
PU
07:47aAbbott raises 2022 profit forecast after strong COVID test demand
RE
07:44aABBOTT LABORATORIES : Global COVID-19 testing-related sales of $2.3 billion in the second ..
PU
07:40aABBOTT : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:34aAbbott raises 2022 profit forecast
RE
07:32aEarnings Flash (ABT) ABBOTT Posts Q2 Revenue $11.26B
MT
07:31aAbbott Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABBOTT LABORATORIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41 745 M - -
Net income 2022 6 632 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 113 000
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Duration : Period :
Abbott Laboratories Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 109,93 $
Average target price 128,10 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert B. Ford Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & COO
Robert Emmett Funck Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Sabina Ewing Chief Investment Officer, VP-Business & Technology
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Independent Director
William A. Osborn Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-21.89%192 481
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.68%120 022
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.97%67 977
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.90%32 890
HOYA CORPORATION-26.65%32 815
DEXCOM, INC.-39.93%31 652