Global sales for Q3 were $11.4bn. Reported sales increased 6.9%.

Medical Devices achieved double-digit growth (the 11th consecutive quarter) generating sales of $5.4bn, up 12.5% organically (14.8% on a reported basis).

Blood glucose meter sales increased 17.2% organically (20.5% on a reported basis) to $2bn.

Pharmaceutical sales increased 7.1% organically (7.5% on a reported basis).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.30 (GAAP diluted EPS was $0.94).

The group reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, maintaining the organic sales growth range of 7.5% to 8.0% for underlying core business and the EPS midpoint.

It also narrowed its EPS guidance range to $5.12 to $5.18, reflecting double-digit growth at the midpoint.