Abbott Laboratories specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical and medical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- vascular devices (26.7%): endoprosthetic systems, dilation catheters, arterial closures, etc.;
- diagnostic systems and instruments 22.3%);
- nutrition products (20%): pediatric nutrition products, nutritional supplements, and dietetic products;
- medicine (12.4%): anesthetics, antiviral products, antibiotics, inhibitors, anti-inflammatories, etc.;
- other (18.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (38.9%), Germany (6.1%), China (5%), India (4.3%), Switzerland (4.2%), Japan (3.4%), the Netherlands (2.7%) and other (35.4%).
