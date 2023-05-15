Advanced search
    ABT   US0028241000

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
03:58:19 2023-05-15 pm EDT
109.84 USD   -0.59%
Abbott Labs is sued over PediaSure height claims

05/15/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
Abbott Laboratories logo is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York City woman sued Abbott Laboratories on Monday, accusing the healthcare company of misleading consumers into believing its PediaSure nutrition drinks were "clinically proven" to increase children's height.

In a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court, Joanne Noriega said she bought PediaSure Grow & Gain vanilla and strawberry drinks for her eight-year-old grandson, who was "short for his age," believing they would help him get taller.

The Bronx resident said that by February, after a year of two PediaSure drinks per day, her grandson was still short for his age and had become "so overweight" that she stopped buying the drinks.

Noriega dismissed PediaSure as "just a flavored sugar and milk-based drink that contains vitamins, which is not a cure for shortness." She said also that Abbott "knows from its own studies that its Clinically Proven Claim is false and misleading."

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for New Yorkers who were allegedly deceived into buying or overpaying for PediaSure.

Abbott did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lawyers for Noriega did not immediately respond to similar requests, including additional information about her grandson.

Abbott says PediaSure is intended for children ages two to 13, and has been clinically shown to help children "grow out of at-risk weight-for-height percentiles (5th-25th percentiles)" within eight weeks.

PediaSure is part of the Abbott Park, Illinois-based company's pediatric nutritional segment, which also includes Pedialyte and Similac.

U.S. sales from that unit fell 29% last year, in large part because of Abbott's recall of infant formula from a Michigan plant.

The case is Noriega v Abbott Laboratories, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 23-04014.

For plaintiff: James Denlea, of Denlea & Carton; and Philip Smith, of Kravit Smith

For Abbott: Not known

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2023
