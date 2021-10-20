Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Abbott Laboratories
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABT   US0028241000

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Abbott Raises Full-Year Earnings Guidance

10/20/2021 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Matt Grossman

Abbott Laboratories Wednesday raised its full-year adjusted-earnings guidance, after revenue from Covid-19 testing helped lift its diagnostics business sales 48% in the third quarter.

The Abbott Park, Ill.-based medical-products company forecast adjusted earnings per share of $5.00 to $5.10 for the year. In July, Abbott was guiding for per-share adjusted earnings of $4.30 a share to $4.50 a share.

Analysts had expected full-year adjusted earnings of $4.46 a share, according to FactSet.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-21 0802ET

All news about ABBOTT LABORATORIES
08:03aAbbott Raises Full-Year Earnings Guidance
DJ
08:00aABBOTT LABORATORIES : Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales Rise; 2021 Earnings Per Share Guidan..
MT
07:58aAbbott Labs 3Q Earnings Rise as Covid-19 Testing Lifts Diagnostics Business
DJ
07:51aABBOTT LABORATORIES : 3Q 2021 Press Release
PU
07:51aABBOTT LABORATORIES : 3Q 2021 Earnings Infographic
PU
07:51aABBOTT LABORATORIES : Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, third-quarter sales grew 1..
PU
07:49aABBOTT LABORATORIES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
07:42aABBOTT : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:32aABBOTT LABORATORIES : Earnings Flash (ABT) ABBOTT Posts Q3 Revenue $10.9B, vs. Street Est ..
MT
07:31aABBOTT : Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results; Achieves Strong Double-Digit Earnings Growth ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABBOTT LABORATORIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 976 M - -
Net income 2021 5 554 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 757 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,5x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 212 B 212 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,51x
EV / Sales 2022 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 109 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Duration : Period :
Abbott Laboratories Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 119,34 $
Average target price 130,28 $
Spread / Average Target 9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert B. Ford President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Robert Emmett Funck Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Miles D. White Executive Chairman
Sabina Ewing Chief Investment Officer, VP-Business & Technology
Roxanne Schuh Austin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES9.00%211 568
MEDTRONIC PLC4.32%164 458
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.99%69 710
HOYA CORPORATION23.83%57 064
DEXCOM, INC.48.77%53 217
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH61.85%50 552