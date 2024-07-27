July 26 (Reuters) - A jury on Friday found that Abbott Laboratories' specialized formula for premature infants caused an Illinois girl to develop a dangerous bowel disease, ordering the healthcare company to pay $95 million in compensatory damages.

The verdict in St. Louis, Missouri state court comes in the first trial against the company out of hundreds of similar claims over the formula pending in courts around the country, which Reuters viewed via Courtroom View Network. The jury will now consider whether to award the girl's mother punitive damages. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson and Dietrich Knauth in New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Diane Craft)