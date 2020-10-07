Abbott says fast COVID-19 test correctly identifies positive cases 95% of the time

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories said on
Wednesday its rapid coronavirus test, which can deliver results
within minutes, correctly identified positive COVID-19 cases 95%
of the time, based on interim data from a study.
The U.S. health regulator issued an emergency use
authorization for the test in March, but said in May that early
data suggested it could produce potentially inaccurate results,
particularly by failing to detect people who have the illness.
According to the new 1,003-participant study being conducted
after the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use
authorization, the Abbott ID Now test was able to detect those
without antibodies to the coronavirus 97.9% of the time within
seven days from the onset of symptoms.
The results appear to contradict a study conducted by
Cleveland Clinic in April that showed the test, which is used in
the White House and elsewhere to spot COVID-19, detected the
virus in around 85% of cases, lower than some other COVID-19
tests.
The latest results confirm the data submitted to the FDA in
March for emergency use authorization, the medical device maker
said. (https://refini.tv/2GLCVA4)
Abbott said it has shipped more than 12 million ID NOW tests
to all 50 states to date.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)