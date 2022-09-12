Advanced search
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Abbott Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022

09/12/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Abbott Laboratories ("Abbott") (NYSE: ABT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Abbott common stock during the period from February 19, 2021, to June 8, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Abbott, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/abbott-laboratories-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=31525&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the filed complaint, defendants touted the strength of Abbott's infant formula brands and their contribution to the Company's sales and revenue growth, despite knowing that the facility that manufactured those products was in flagrant violations of United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") health, safety, and manufacturing regulations. The complaint further alleges that defendants willfully or recklessly concealed these violations from investors, even though the violations put Abbott's infant formula business in dire jeopardy and left the Company exposed to a risk of severe regulatory action, including the recall of its products and closure of the Sturgis facility. Indeed, according to the complaint, defendants received direct warnings, communications, FDA inspection reports, and consumer complaints identifying in detail the safety and regulatory violations that were rampant at the Sturgis facility.

DEADLINE: October 31, 2022

Aggrieved Abbott investors only have until October 31, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-abbott-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-october-31-2022-301621463.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2022
