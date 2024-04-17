Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid renewed optimism about obesity-drug sales.

Eli Lilly said two late-stage trials evaluating a tirzepatide injection - the weight-loss drug marketed in the U.S. as Zepbound - reduced the severity of sleep apnea by up to nearly two-thirds in adults with obstructive sleep apnea and obesity.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories slipped after the medical-device maker posted earnings short of expectations.

