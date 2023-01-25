Trending : Abbott Earnings Decline on Lower Covid Test Sales

15:21 ET -- Abbott Laboratories is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. It reported lower quarterly earnings but noted that full-year results "significantly exceeded the EPS guidance" provided at the beginning of 2022. For the fourth quarter, adjusted earnings per share declined to $1.03 from $1.32 and Covid-19 testing-related sales fell to $1.07 billion from $2.32 billion. Abbott said the shift of the pandemic to an endemic state has resulted in "significantly lower expected demand" for tests. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

01-25-23 1536ET