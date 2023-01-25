Advanced search
    ABT   US0028241000

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
03:53:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
110.48 USD   -1.83%
03:36pTrending : Abbott Earnings Decline on Lower Covid Test Sales
DJ
02:20pWall Street dips as weak corporate guidance fuels recession fears
RE
02:04pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Still Lacking Traction
MT
Trending : Abbott Earnings Decline on Lower Covid Test Sales

01/25/2023 | 03:36pm EST
15:21 ET -- Abbott Laboratories is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. It reported lower quarterly earnings but noted that full-year results "significantly exceeded the EPS guidance" provided at the beginning of 2022. For the fourth quarter, adjusted earnings per share declined to $1.03 from $1.32 and Covid-19 testing-related sales fell to $1.07 billion from $2.32 billion. Abbott said the shift of the pandemic to an endemic state has resulted in "significantly lower expected demand" for tests. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1536ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 210 M - -
Net income 2022 6 839 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,1x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 113 000
Free-Float 87,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 112,53 $
Average target price 117,50 $
Spread / Average Target 4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert B. Ford Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & COO
Robert Emmett Funck Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Sabina Ewing Chief Investment Officer, VP-Business & Technology
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Independent Director
William A. Osborn Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES3.84%196 204
MEDTRONIC PLC5.98%107 479
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.86%69 859
DEXCOM, INC.-6.04%40 955
HOYA CORPORATION11.77%38 955
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION-2.58%32 622