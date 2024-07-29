09:54 ET -- Abbott Laboratories is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. A jury ordered Abbott Laboratories to pay $495 million in compensation and damages after determining that the company failed to warn that its formula for premature infants increased the risk for a bowel disease. "We strongly disagree with the verdict," an Abbott spokesman said. "We will pursue all avenues to have the erroneous decision overturned." The verdict included $400 million in punitive damages. Punitive damages can be reduced by the trial judge or reversed on appeal. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

