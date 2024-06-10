Abbott Laboratories specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical and medical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - diagnostic systems and instruments (39.1%); - vascular devices (24.7%): endoprosthetic systems, dilation catheters, arterial closures, etc.; - nutrition products (12.1%): pediatric nutrition products, nutritional supplements, and dietetic products; - medicine (8.2%): anesthetics, antiviral products, antibiotics, inhibitors, anti-inflammatories, etc.; - other (15.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (38.5%), Germany (5.8%), China (5.6%), India (4.4%), Switzerland (4.1%), Japan (3.8%), Netherlands (2.7%) and others (35.1%).

