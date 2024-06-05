ABBV-383 is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) bispecific antibody T-cell engager being evaluated in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM)





The CERVINO Phase 3 trial will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of ABBV-383 monotherapy compared with standard available therapies (SATs) in patients with r/r MM who have received at least two lines of prior therapy

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the first patient has been treated with investigational ABBV-383 in the CERVINO Phase 3 study. ABBV-383 is a distinctive B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3 bispecific antibody T-cell engager composed of bivalent BCMA-binding domains allowing for high BCMA-avidity and a low-affinity CD3 binding domain.1 ABBV-383 is being evaluated in a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, open-label study compared with standard available therapies in patients with r/r MM who received at least two lines of prior therapy.

"Despite notable advances in treatment, most patients with multiple myeloma will eventually relapse. Patients with advanced disease, especially in the community setting, often have limited access to novel treatment options and existing options have a high treatment burden, including frequent dosing," said Dr. Peter Voorhees, clinical professor of medicine, director of plasma cell disorders, Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute. "The CERVINO Phase 3 trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy of ABBV-383 with monthly dosing and we look forward to seeing the data as it emerges."

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer characterized by abnormal proliferation of plasma cells, which can cause end-organ damage and is the second most commonly occurring blood cancer in the world.2 An estimated 176,000 people globally were diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2020, and 117,000 people died from the disease.3

"The start of the CERVINO Phase 3 trial marks an important step forward in AbbVie's continued commitment to advance new oncology treatments and elevate the standard of care for blood cancer patients," said Mariana Cota Stirner, M.D., vice president, therapeutic area head oncology, hematology, AbbVie. "ABBV-383 is being evaluated with monthly dosing from the beginning of treatment, with the goal of maximizing treatment simplicity for physicians and patients, if proven in the clinical trials."

About the CERVINO Study

CERVINO (NCT06158841) is a global, Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, open-label, parallel-group study evaluating ABBV-383 in adult patients (≥18 years) with r/r MM and an Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status ≤2 who received at least two prior lines of therapy, including exposure to a PI, an IMiD, and an anti-CD38 mAb. Patients who received prior BCMA-targeted therapy will be excluded. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to receive intravenous ABBV-383 60mg Q4W or the investigator's choice of SAT (carfilzomib + dexamethasone, elotuzumab + pomalidomide + dexamethasone, or selinexor + bortezomib + dexamethasone), and will continue treatment until confirmed progressive disease or other discontinuation criteria are met.

The dual primary end points are progression-free survival and overall response rate. Secondary end points include overall survival, complete response (CR) or better, very good partial response or better, rate of minimum residual disease negativity, and change in disease symptoms and physical functioning.

Approximately 140 sites globally will enroll approximately 380 total patients.

Additional information about the study can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ under the identifier NCT06158841.

About ABBV-383

ABBV-383 is an investigational distinctive BCMA x CD3 bispecific antibody T-cell engager composed of bivalent high-avidity BCMA-binding domains, a low-affinity CD3-binding domain designed to reduce cytokine release, and a silenced Fc tail designed for an extended half-life that may support once every 4-week (Q4W) dosing. Clinical relevance of these structure activity relationships has not been established.

BCMA is highly expressed on the surface of malignant plasma cells in multiple myeloma, making it an ideal target for therapy. BCMA plays a crucial role in the survival of myeloma cells by promoting their growth and inhibiting their apoptosis (programmed cell death).4

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for patients living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities including Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), Immuno-Oncology, and bi-specific and CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio is comprised of approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit us at http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

