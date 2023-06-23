Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Abbvie Inc. (Company), ISIN BRABBVBDR001, hereby informs that on 22/06/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 1,480000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,775 - 22/06/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,298766176 per BDR.