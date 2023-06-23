INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Abbvie Inc., código ISIN BRABBVBDR001, informa que foi aprovado em
22/06/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no
valor de USD 1,480000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,775 - 22/06/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,298766176 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Abbvie Inc. (Company), ISIN BRABBVBDR001, hereby informs that on 22/06/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 1,480000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,775 - 22/06/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,298766176 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 21/08/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 21/08/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 12/07/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 12/07/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 13/07/2023 até 14/07/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 13/07/2023 to 14/07/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
