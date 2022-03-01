Log in
    ABBV   US00287Y1091

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
AbbVie Buys Syndesi Therapeutics for Up to $1 Billion

03/01/2022 | 08:44am EST
By Colin Kellaher


AbbVie Inc. on Tuesday said it acquired Belgian clinical-stage biotechnology company Syndesi Therapeutics SA for up to $1 billion in a deal that expands its neuroscience portfolio.

AbbVie said it is making an upfront payment of $130 million, and Syndesi's shareholders could receive additional contingent payments of up to $870 million based on the achievement of certain milestones.

AbbVie said the deal adds Syndesi's portfolio of novel modulators of the synaptic vesicle protein 2A, including its lead molecule SDI-118. The North Chicago, Ill., biopharmaceutical company said the mechanism is currently being evaluated for the potential treatment of cognitive impairment and other symptoms associated with a range of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and major depressive disorder.

Novo Holdings A/S, a Danish life-sciences investor that controls healthcare giant Novo Nordisk A/S, and Belgian biopharmaceutical company UCB S.A. formed Syndesi in 2018 with a syndicate of Belgian and international investors to further develop novel SV2A modulators originally discovered by UCB.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 0843ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. -1.18% 147.77 Delayed Quote.9.14%
NOVO NORDISK A/S 0.63% 686.7 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
SDI CORPORATION -1.87% 131 End-of-day quote.-25.36%
UCB -0.14% 97.52 Real-time Quote.-2.64%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60 384 M - -
Net income 2022 17 228 M - -
Net Debt 2022 51 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 261 B 261 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,17x
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman-Management Board & President
Robert A. Michael CFO, Vice Chairman-Finance & Commercial Operations
Thomas J. Hudson VP, Head-Oncology Discovery & Early Development
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBVIE INC.9.14%261 369
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.80%432 699
ROCHE HOLDING AG-7.72%308 979
PFIZER, INC.-20.51%263 960
NOVO NORDISK A/S-7.20%234 724
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-9.51%225 542