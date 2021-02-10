Log in
AbbVie : Caribou Biosciences to Collaborate on CAR-T Cell Products

02/10/2021 | 08:42am EST
By Colin Kellaher

AbbVie Inc. on Wednesday said it signed a collaboration and license agreement with privately held Caribou Biosciences Inc. to develop new chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR-T, cell therapies.

The North Chicago, Ill., biopharmaceutical company said it would use Caribou's CRISPR genome-editing and cell-therapy technologies to research and develop two new CAR-T cell therapies directed to targets specified by AbbVie.

AbbVie said Caribou would receive $40 million in an up-front cash payment and equity investment. Caribou would also be eligible for up to $300 million in development, regulatory and launch milestone payments, along with royalties on sales.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 0842ET

